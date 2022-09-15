WEST JEFFERSON - Dangerous Old Cowboys, a 30-minute Western movie filmed at Saloon Studios outside of West Jefferson, will debut on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkway Theater located at 10 East Main Street in West Jefferson. Admission is free. Patrons are urged to buy popcorn, candy, and drinks in return for The Parkway’s hospitality in hosting the movie. The movie will start promptly at 5:30 and end at 6 so the theater can be cleared for its regular features to start at 7 p.m. that night. The move will also debut on YouTube the same night at 6:30 p.m. so people can watch if they cannot come to the premier.
Dangerous Old Cowboys was written by Clint Johnson of Ashe County with direction by Billy Rich, a professional videographer from Winston-Salem. At least a dozen residents of Ashe and Watauga Counties helped create the movie either as cast or crew. It was filmed July 7 and 8, the two days before Frontier Day was held at Saloon Studios, an authentically reproduced Old West town and live music venue off Mulatto Mountain Road.
The plot revolves around a gang of old robbers who return to the town where they robbed a Wells Fargo office 10 years earlier. They were caught and spent the last 10 years in prison. The gold was never recovered. The old U.S. Marshals who caught the gang follows them to town, as does a bounty hunter. The whole town speculates on when the gang will sneak out of town to recover the gold.
"All of the cowboy reenactors I brought in from Arizona, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida were coming here anyway to stage Frontier Day. I have known some of them 45 years. We are all in our 60’s and 70’s, so I wanted to do something fun while we are all still alive. Now we can say: “I was in a Western movie,” said Johnson.
Johnson created Frontier Day with Saloon Studios owners Mike and Laura Jones several years ago. It is a day-long Old West experience with gun fights, skits by Tweetsie Railroad alumni, and singing of authentic cowboy songs by Andy Johnson of Greensboro.
“We have a surprise ending to Dangerous Old Cowboys. In fact, the unintentional ending surprised even the people filming the movie. You have to see it to understand what I mean. I also want people to stay seated through the credits. I tried to make the credits as entertaining as the movie,” said Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.