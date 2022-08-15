NORTH WILKESBORO — The 2022 Quilt Show, hosted by the members of the Wilkes County Quilt Guild, Inc. will be held Sept. 9-10. The title will be “Quilting Timeless Treasures” and the hours will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will be held at the Stone Center, 613 Cherry St. in North Wilkesboro.
In addition to displaying 75 traditional, modern and art quilts, the quilt guild is preparing a display of vintage quilts that belong to guild members.
There will also be a boutique of dolls, crafts, pillow cases and baskets for sale that are made by the guild members. There will be six favorite venders offering a wide range of quilting and sewing supplies. Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase for the beautiful raffle quilt made by the members.
There will be daily door prizes and you must be present to win. The grand prize package includes a Janome sewing machine. The second grand prize is a large gift box of Fat Quarters (you do not need to be present to win the grand prize). For every $10 spent with vendors or in the boutique, another ticket for the grant prize will be given.
The quilt show is the guild’s largest fundraiser that helps purchase fabrics that are made into charity quilts for babies, children and veterans.
