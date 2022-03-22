WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council is proud to sponsor the Young at Art exhibit at the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson. They are celebrating the 25th year of art by young artists in Ashe County.
Featuring over 65 student artists, the exhibit includes paintings in acrylics, watercolor, ink, pencil and crayon. Photography, mixed media, fiber art, sculpture, pottery and more are all represented.
This non-competitive exhibit was open to all Ashe County students ages 5-18.
The art teachers from Ashe County Schools included Amber Dillingham, Jill Gambill, Katherine Greene, Shane Greene, Elizabeth Hatch, Callie Lewis and Jorena Sparks who helped facilitate the entries and curated the exhibit.
The following students participated in the exhibit: Chabely Alvarez, Julianna Bartolett, Ashtyn Bedford, Aiden Bennett, Sherry Billings, Rachel Bledsoe, Brooke Burns, Randi Byland, Jacob Carpenter, Jadyn Carpenter, Gage Carson, Chaley Church, Cayler Daffern, Aurora Dawes, Trevor Deardorff, Ariel Dix, Benjamin Dougherty, Eli Edelman, Zachary Eller, Tayla Ellis, Kaylee Ellison, Marissa Farris, Mckenzie Farris, Saiya Fenstermacher, Eden Firebaugh, Delia Gambill, Sonora Gentry, Daniel Gore, Thomas Graybeal, Rayne Griffith, Vanessa Hamm, Olivia Hamby, Natalie Hartzog, Addie Hash, Khris Heustess, Hana Howard, Charleigh Howell, Owen Huntley, Diana Ibarra-Orduna, Whitney Isaacs, Lily Jordan, Rylan Knight, Ethan Lea, Astrid Lee, Natalie Lewis, Kyleigh Livingston, Madison Mash, Genesis Maynard, Hannah Mccarraher, Josh Mccoy, Azucena Mendoza, Korah Miller, Garrett Nye, Lana Parker, Vanessa Parra, Cheyenne Pennell, Faitj Pennell, Dakota Peterman, Harper Peters, Danny Phillips, Julian Phipps, Candance Pruitt, Carson Pruitt, Campbell Ramsey, Belle Reber, Madie Richardson, Lindsey Robinson, Josie Russell, Charles Rutherford Iv, Jennifer Barrientos Sanchez, Elizabeth Smith, Remington Saunders, Ada Shoemake, Sophie Shoemake, Kadi Slate, Tommy Sparks, Jubilee Spendlove, Hannah Taylor, Phoebe Wagoner, Laken Wallace, Hunter Walters, Matt Walters, Ginny White, Rex White, Emma Willow, Trevor Worrel and Gage Wyatt.
The Ashe Arts Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. snd Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Arts Center has a mask optional policy. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@Ashecountyarts.org.
