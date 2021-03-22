WEST JEFFERSON — An array of art created by local K-12 students currently adorns walls and tables in the gallery of Ashe County Arts Council in downtown West Jefferson.
The annual “Young at Art” exhibit is a non-competitive exhibit open to both students in Ashe County Schools as well as homeschooled students, ages 5 to 18.
Program Director Rebecca Williams said this year’s exhibit is a bit larger and different than usual.
Due to remote learning as a result of the pandemic, teachers are utilizing virtual platforms such as Zoom and students are creating artwork at home.
“The school system has included large collages of their online artwork,” Williams said.
Much of the art on display for this year’s exhibit is photographs of students proudly holding their work. However, students and their families had the opportunity to drop off original pieces to be hanged in the gallery on March 15 and 16.
Executive Director Jeff Fissel said a large amount of credit goes to ACS cultural art teachers, describing them as “the real champions” of the exhibit.
Fissel said teachers worked hard to organize this around restrictions currently in place at the school system due to the pandemic.
“They deserve a lot of credit because they have gone above and beyond their normal work hours to make this happen,” Fissel said. “Their passion really shows in how they have brought this all together.”
These teachers also assisted in hanging the art work on the walls in the gallery and setting up the displays.
The exhibit will be on display until April 26. Visit ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787 for more information about gallery dates and times.
