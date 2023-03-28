WEST JEFFERSON — One of the annual artist traditions at the Ashe Arts Council is the display of the “Young at Art” exhibit. Each year, the exhibit features some pieces of artwork created by local students. The arts council recently held a reception for guests to come and check out these works of art in downtown West Jefferson.
“Young at Art is always one of our favorite exhibits that we host here at the Arts Council. We were so pleased to have a fabulous turnout at the opening reception and visitors to the gallery are always full of comments on how amazing and talented our youth artists are. We’re proud to have this exhibit and look forward to continuing the tradition year to year,” said Joni Ray, the executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council.
This year’s Young at Art exhibit features artwork from over 50 students. The artwork includes sculptures, photographs, paintings and other forms of graphic design. The works also gave all of the young artists a great opportunity to showcase their imagination and showoff their creativity and energy behind their work.
A lot of the work would not be possible without the help and support of the art teachers in the Ashe County School System that have dedicated their professional lives to help these children develop their artistic skills.
The Ashe Arts Council invites visitors to come and experience the magic of Young at Art. This exhibit is a celebration of creativity and a testament to the power of art to enrich the lives of many and bring the community together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.