The Zephyr Lightning Bolts will be the 10th and last band performing in the 2019 BackStreet Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. The concert is free. If it rains, the concert will be moved to the Ashe Arts Council three blocks to the east. The individual sponsor for this concert is St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
The Zephyr Lightning Bolts include Steve Bowen on bass, Diane Bowen on claw hammer banjo, Jacob Bowen on fiddle and Chester McMullen on guitar.
The West Jefferson Community Partnership is an organization made up of businesses, non-profits and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of every month. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend. Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Public Library, Keep Ashe Beautiful, Christmas in July, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Florence Thomas Art School, Keep Ashe Beautiful, The Hotel Tavern, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority, Town of West Jefferson, and West Jefferson Business Association.
For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit http://visitwestjefferson.org/
