WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will present the husband & wife duo Zoe and Cloyd at the Ashe Civic Center this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with concessions available.
Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, Zoe & Cloyd is renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. Their show is as diverse as their upbringing: coming from a lineage of klezmer and jazz musicians, Natalya trained classically in her home state of Massachusetts before moving south in 2004. John, a twelfth generation North Carolinian and grandson of pioneering bluegrass fiddler, Jim Shumate, is a first place winner of both the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest and the Hazel Dickens Songwriting Contest. He also received an Artist Fellowship for songwriting from the North Carolina Arts Council. Both Natalya and John are instructors in the Traditional Music Program at Warren Wilson College.
Long-time fixtures of the Asheville music scene, in 2021 Zoe & Cloyd appeared in Season 5 of the nationally syndicated PBS show, David Holt’s State of Music and in 2020, they were the first artists featured in Will & Deni Films’ Pandemic Arts Series. Their fourth studio album, Rebuild, produced by Jon Weisberger, was released on Organic Records in October 2021. Zoe & Cloyd delight audiences of all ages with soaring harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, seamlessly combining original bluegrass, klezmer, old-time and folk with sincerity and zeal. They will be joined by band members that include 2021 IBMA award winner Kevin Kehrberg on bass and 2019 IBMA momentum award winner Bennett Sullivan on banjo.
Tickets are available online at www.ashecountyarts.org. Tickets may be purchased by calling (336) 846-2787. Tickets may be purchased at the door evening of the event starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information call(336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
