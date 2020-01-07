The monthly meeting of the Ashe County Amateur Radio Club will be held Jan. 9 at the Smoky Mountain BBQ on Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson. Dinner on-your-own at 6:00 PM, with the meeting beginning at 6:45 PM.
For January, a demonstration of Software-Defined Radio and Active Antenna technology will be the featured technical program. There will be a monthly door-prize drawing for all attendees at each meeting, as well.
If you have an interest in all forms of electronic communications, or just want to see what's happening, you're welcome to join us!
