JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Elections will hold two free, open to the public, educational seminars about voter photo identification requirements in the Ashe County Courthouse at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
“Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote,” said Ashe County Board of Elections Director John Shepherd in a press release. “This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions.”
The ID requirement comes from a statewide vote held in November 2018, when North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution requiring voters to present photo ID at the polls.
“Session Law 2018-144 requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before September 1, 2019,” Shepherd said. “Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting.”
Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided during the seminars, according to Shepherd.
For more information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, go to www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.
For questions, contact the Ashe County Board of Elections at (336) 846-5570, or send an email to devonhouck@ashecountygov.com.
