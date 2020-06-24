Tourists discover High Country’s mountains
Tourism began in the High Country over 160 years ago. It wasn’t our beautiful views that attracted the first real tourists. It was disease, or rather the lack of it.
The lowlands and coastal areas of North Carolina were dangerous places to be in a typical Southern summer of the 19th century. Polio swept through communities, leaving behind crippled children and young adults in its wake. Yellow fever epidemics were common on the coast, sickening thousands and killing hundreds. And that was just the start of the list of diseases found in those areas.
Families that could afford to do so would come to the mountains in the summer. Polio was rare and yellow fever unknown up here. Some husbands would send their wives and children to resorts to let them escape the heat and disease of their homes. The first tourism in the northwest seems to have been in Banner Elk, where the Mast family was welcoming visitors to their still-standing home as early as 1840.
Late in the 19th century, Blowing Rock and Linville became popular resorts, while the adventurous braved poor roads to explore other parts of the mountains. The development of better roads across North Carolina after World War I helped expand the tourism industry in the region. The construction of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which began in Alleghany County in 1935, provided a unique north-south running highway.
The end of World War II brought with it a massive tourism boom. With the Depression and war years fading into memory, more Americans than ever owned cars and had leisure time. They took to the roads, many coming to this region for the first time. The quest of many young people for a simpler, more natural lifestyle during the 1960s and early 1970s brought another type of visitor to the region. Some stayed, adding their talents and enthusiasm to the local mix.
Since that time, tourism has seen its ups and downs, but overall the industry has become an increasingly important part of the local economy.
Churches were early, important part of mountain lifeReligion has been an important part of High Country life since the first pioneers settled here.
In most communities, it was not long after the cabins were finished and the first crops put in that people began to organize a congregation and build a place to meet. There are hundreds of churches scattered across the High Country, their presence dating back to the days when each little community — or group of families — had its (or their) own place of worship. The Presbyterians arrived early in the area, but the small number of people made it difficult to support full-time pastors. The Baptists, on the other hand, had a system of church organization that was ideal for the frontier. Pastors and other preachers felt a call on their lives, and were ordained by local congregations. The churches were independent bodies, able to make decisions — including assisting in founding new churches — without approval from “headquarters.”
The Baptist denomination spread rapidly in the mountains. Mulberry Fields Baptist Church was the first house of worship to open in the region, and was the only church in Wilkes County in 1772. It died out during the Revolution, but one of its successors, Roaring River Baptist Church, founded in 1779, exists today. In the southern part of Ashe County, now Watauga, Three Forks Baptist Church formed in 1790. That congregation then helped found the oldest continuously operating Baptist church in the present Ashe County, Old Fields, which formed in 1803.
Before the Civil War, the Methodist Church had spread into the mountains. By assigning a pastor to minister to several churches — called a charge — they managed to provide support for a full-time member of clergy. These circuit riders often had to travel widely to serve their congregations.
Over the years, many other Christian denominations and other faiths have found adherents in the High Country. Though expressed in many different ways, for a majority of people in the region, religion remains an important part of daily life.
Many in mountain region opposed evils of slaveryLocal tradition says a cave near the top of Mount Jefferson in Ashe County was once a stop on the Underground Railroad that carried slaves to freedom. Slavery bitterly divided the United States, and not based on the Mason-Dixon Line. Though the High Country was home to several hundred slaves before the Civil War, there was strong feeling against the practice among many mountain residents. Members of the Society of Friends (the Quakers) helped escaped slaves flee north, as did other anti-slavery residents.
According to local tradition, there was a stop on the Underground Railroad to freedom in a cave on Mount Jefferson in Ashe County. By the time of the Civil War, the slavery issue had split the Methodist Church in the United States into northern and southern groups. After the war, several local Baptist associations fell apart as those who had been on opposite sides of the conflict found themselves unwilling to worship together. The result was the formation of the Mountain Union Baptist Association, which remains active today, and was first constituted by Union supporters immediately after the war.
A murder in Wilkes County illustrates the horrors of slavery. On July 20, 1855, Christopher Robbins beat Jim, a 60-year-old slave he owned, to death over a two-hour period. He attacked him with an axe, beat him with a wagon whip, using the butt end on his head, had scalding water poured over him, followed by salt and more beatings. The next morning, Robbins tried to conceal the body, forcing his one stepdaughter to clean up the blood that had splattered everywhere.
Robbins’ crime was discovered the next day and he was eventually brought to trial. To the credit of Wilkes County, he was found guilty of murder and hanged on April 4, 1856. Such a conviction would have been impossible in the Deep South at the time, or indeed at any time until the late 1960s. What is chilling is the trial judge’s instructions to the jury. Robbins claimed Jim had failed to feed his horse. According to the law of the day, Robbins was within his rights to beat Jim as severely as he wanted to, provided he did not intend to kill him or use a weapon likely to kill him. If the death was accidental, there was no crime. Jim, by law, was forbidden to attempt to flee the beating, unless he thought he was going to be killed. One of the cases cited by the N.C. Supreme Court in upholding Robbins’ conviction involved an 1839 case in Iredell County in which a man tortured a pregnant slave to death over a four month period, using such cruelty that the court did not record it all. The woman died shortly after giving birth. The owner claimed she was “impudent.”
The High Country can look back with pride that many of its residents in that era stood against such evils.
Life in local townsThe High Country’s past is not just about farming and the rural areas. Within a few decades of the first settlers’ arrival in this region, towns began to flourish. Actually, the first town was not Wilkesboro founded before 1800 — or Jefferson, which became the first incorporated town in 1803 (Wilkesboro following in 1847, Boone in 1871).
That honor belongs to a Native American village which once existed where Gap Creek joins the New River, at a spot now popularly known as “Twin Bridges.” According to John Preston Arthur, a historian writing in 1914, settlers had encountered traces of a long abandoned town there. The first towns were little more than a few log buildings. When the state legislature created Ashe County in 1799, it also formed two bodies. The first was the Court of Pleas and Quarter Sessions, made up of local justices of the peace, and a commission to find “A proper and convenient place near the center of said county.” The commission purchased — for $100 — 50 acres of land from Adam Bowers. The name of the vice president (and soon-to-be third president), Thomas Jefferson, was applied to the new town, a log courthouse erected,and a community began to form. Centralization of services was unknown. Because of poor roads and the slowness of foot- or animal-borne transportation, churches, post offices, schools, grist mills and so on were located in considerable numbers in small communities. What was centralized was the legal system.
Attorneys tended to have their offices near county courthouses, convenient for their clients. Court days were huge, often festive occasions, which drew people from across the county. It was a time to trade animals, talk politics and the latest news and have a (short) break from the rigors of mountain farming. The arrival of railroads to the High County added a new importance to towns. Overnight, Wilkesboro, Boone and the newly formed town of West Jefferson became commercial as well as legal centers.
The arrival of business travelers — including salespeople serving new, larger stores-fueled the development of hotels. Still, mountain towns of 1900 looked a great deal like other American communities. It would not be long, however, before such towns experience major changes.
The area’s first roads were roughThere are many parts of the old time ways on which people look back with nostalgia. One of these, however, is definitely not roads. We will put it plainly: mountains and roads really do not mix.
Ever since the first settlers wanted a way to move their crops to market easily, the battle has been on to have “modern” roads in this region. Each generation has had, of course, its own definition of modern.
For the pioneers, “modern” meant with the tree stumps mostly cut out. After the Civil War, “modern” meant leveled. By the end of World War I, “modern” had come to mean crudely paved. Today, “modern” means a fourlane, divided highway.
The first roads followed the trails worn by thousands of years of travel of buffalo and other herd animals. They naturally selected the easiest ways to cross the mountains. In areas where such rails were not in existence, or disused so long as to be overgrown, the settlers would take one of their cattle and let it work its way along, seeking the simplest of paths up and down the mountains.
Daniel Boone and a party of explorers cut a portion of the Wilderness Road from the Ferguson area in Wilkes County up through Triplett, then west into Tennessee. This route included what is now Jake Mountain Road and parts of Old U.S. 421 in Watauga County. The first “modern” road was constructed by a man named Hamilton Helton, early in the 19th century. He received a charter from the state to construct a turnpike from Wilkes County, through Ashe County and into Virginia. He took the route of least resistance-up through Deep Gap, north into Old Fields, then through Jefferson and through Meat Camp and Boone before it headed up to Trade, Tennessee. A portion of this road is now Main Street in Jefferson.
Along these roads came a variety of vehicles. Stage coaches were common, as were regular wagons, horses and people doing what old-timers called “riding shank’s mare”: walking.
The early roads were rough and bumpy. In rainy seasons, they turned into mud. Some were covered in rough-hewn wooden planks, eliminating the mud issue, but at the cost of a very bouncy ride. Some, such as the Helton Road, were turnpikes. This meant they were privately owned, and tolls were charged for their use. This allowed, in theory, the builder to recoup his expenses of constructing and maintaining the turnpike. The name comes from the custom of using a long wooden pole, laid horizontally, to block the road until the fee was paid. Then the “pike” was turned, and the traveler passed. As hard as travel was in those days, it was not uncommon. The region attracted visitors, and our local citizens took more trips than we might imagine, spending days to ride a distance we now cover in a few hours.
“Ah, the good old days!” — but if they come again, let’s keep our roads.
The old time ways of medical care and dentistryThe life of a mountain physician was hard. At any hour of the day or night, someone might come beating on the door, needing emergency care. Not for themselves, usually, but a family member who might live miles away. Then it was time to rise from the bed, saddle a horse and start riding.
Outside, it might be warm and clear — or snowing. Such was the devotion of the mountain doctors that we have no stories of a physician ever turning away someone in need of care. Medical facilities were almost nonexistent in most areas. When Drs. Eustace and Mary Sloop opened their practice in Crossnore in Avery County in 1911, they did surgery outdoors under a tree. The reason: the light was better; there was no electricity in their makeshift office and hospital.
On the frontier, sickness often meant death or disability. As one old time put it, “Life was wonderful then — if you didn’t get sick.” Poor diet contributed to general ill health. Instead of physicians, many people turned to home cures, and patent medicines-often liberally laced with alcohol or narcotics — for help. It was well into the 20th century before regulated pharmaceuticals fully replaced patent medicine “cure-alls.”
When physicians did begin to appear in the mountains, which were before the middle of the 19th century, they came with a variety of credentials. Most had studied medicine under an established physician. Others actually attended medical school. Some simply went to one of many diploma mills, which licensed almost anyone as a doctor.It was less than 100 years ago that state medical societies finally shut down these mills for good.
Regardless of their backgrounds, these early physicians had amazing abilities to make do with limited resources. Still, they were often the butt of jokes in the 19th century: Man: Hey, doc, you saved my life last week! Doctor: When did I do that? Man: When I called you and you didn’t come.
Dentistry was often very primitive in the early days. The first “dentist” were often just people with a pair of pliers — or actual tooth extractors — and courage. Patients, often having endured days of agony, were rarely picky. In the absence of anesthesia in most cases, dentists tried to stress their “painless” techniques. Other helped the process with some whiskey or, when available, an opiate-based concoction. Modern dentistry arrived in the past century, raising the standard of care to levels previously unknown. Like their predecessors, today’s physicians and dentists show extraordinary devotion to the care of their patients, carrying on that best of all the old time ways of medicine.
State’s last public hanging took place in Ashe CountyA dark, but intriguing part of Ashe County’s history is the confrontation between Will Banks, a black man, and Frank McMillan, a white man. Banks was convicted of killing McMillan, and hanged in August 1907. It was the last recorded hanging in Ashe County and raised a storm of controversy that lasts to this day.
The circumstances that led to Bank’s hanging was described by former Ashe County resident Damian Kelleher, who was working on a movie about the incident. “Rufus Doughton was Lt. Governor of North Carolina from 1893-97. He represented Will Banks. The charismatic prosecuting attorney, who was a member of the N.C. State House of Representatives (1909, 1913), was Thomas “Tam” Bowie. Both attorneys fought it out in an Ashe County courtroom and the rest is history,” Kelleher writes.
“Will Banks lived in the mountains of Ashe County and mined coal in West Virginia. He was an African-American man who was convicted by an all white jury in 1906 and hanged on Aug. 22, 1907, of murder in the first degree. Most people believe he shot Frank McMillan in self-defense, but that was not the verdict an Ashe County jury or the North Carolina Court of Appeals rendered or upheld. Most people surrounding the case think that Banks should have received life in prison or 10 to 20 years. Some say he should never had been convicted at all. But all agree that the death penalty was too harsh. Frank McMillan’s son, Onny, owed Will Banks money for the time they spent mining coal in West Virginia. Frank agreed to pay Banks what was owed at first, but then changed his mind and wrote a threatening letter to Banks if he didn’t leave them alone. Banks continued to press the issue. As a result, tempers flared and shots rang out on the lawn of Cox’s Grove Baptist Church in 1905,” writes Kelleher.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Blue Ridge Parkway marked start of a new eraOn a foggy, misty day in September 1935, a group of men climbed out of the back of a truck, grabbed some picks and shovels and began building the Blue Ridge Parkway. Fifty-two years and 469 miles of road later, the world’s longest and most beautiful scenic highway was completed and has become the most visited unit of the U.S. National Park system. The opening of the Linn Cove Viaduct on Sept. 11, 1987, marked the completion of what may be the most ambitious highway project of the 20th century.
Most roads in North America follow the path of least resistance, running on nearly level land, along rivers, and through the lowest available mountain gaps or passes. But the Blue Ridge Parkway does the reverse, sweeping along the crest of the mountains for most of its length. As a result it offers unparalleled views — sights which, in other regions, require hiking or even flying.
The Blue Ridge Parkway began as a seemingly simple idea: construct a hard-surfaced roadway between Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee. The timing was perfect. Because of the Great Depression, thousands of men were out of work. Conditions in the Appalachians were worse than in most areas of the nation. Building a major road would mean jobs, and money to feed families. Then the battle began. Tennessee wanted the road to run through their state. North Carolina, starting as the underdog, fought hard for the highway.
Finally, Laurel Springs native Robert “Farmer Bob” Doughton, a veteran congressman, lobbied, twisted arms and did whatever and won the BRP for his home state. In his honor, the first construction happened near his home, Doughton Hall, now a bed-and-breakfast. Though World War II slowed construction, usage of the Parkway grew rapidly in the tourism boom of the 1950s. In 1941, the year the war began, the Parkway had 562,167 visitors. By 1959, the annual count had grown almost ten-fold, to 5,589,402.
In 2012, 15,205,059 people traveled some section of the road. Originally started, in part, as a social welfare program to help the unemployed, the Blue Ridge Parkway today has a huge economic impact — well over $1 billion per year — on the communities through which it travels. That includes Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties, where some of the most scenic and dramatic sections are located.
