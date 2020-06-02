A parade downtown may not have been the celebration seniors at Ashe County High School originally expected on their graduation day, but the sense of pride and love the community has for the Class of 2020 was evident on the evening of May 29.
The rain stopped and the skies cleared as families, friends and the community lined the streets of downtown West Jefferson to cheer for and congratulate seniors as they drove by in their cars in a parade beginning at 6 p.m.
The event was not affiliated with ACHS and was planned via Facebook by parents Susie Baldwin and Susan Lewis.
The purpose of the parade was to recognize the seniors and their hard work and accomplishments, especially because they had missed out on many memorable moments and events, including prom, due to COVID-19.
“Susan and myself just thought it would be a great idea to recognize them on this date because it was their original graduation date,” Baldwin said prior to the date of the parade. “Our hope is that it will put a smile on their face and a memorable moment in their hearts, for them to know how much we love each of them and support them.”
Baldwin later said it was a blessing to see the outpouring of love and support for senior students. She also thanked the Town of West Jefferson, WJ police department, WJ fire department, local businesses who handed out gift bags to seniors and Novant Health for leading the parade and allowing it to be held.
The celebration didn’t stop for the seniors after the parade, because the Project Graduation prize and scholarship giveaway was live-streamed and aired on SkyBest TV at 8 p.m.
Steve Wright of Steves Sports Shots filmed the parade from the roof of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce building. The video is available for a $15 digital download. To access the video click HERE. This video can be accessed by visiting the website at stevessportsshots.com and clicking on the “STORE” tab.
For any additional questions about the ACHS Senior Parade 2020 video, please call (336) 846-7468.
