WEST JEFFERSON - A holiday staple that touches the hearts of people around the world has made its way through the sound waves as the Ashe County Little Theatre holds a radio show performance of A Christmas Carol. On Dec. 18, the theatre teamed up with foley sound artists and local actors to create a show which captured audiences around the county. Despite the current state of the world and lack of in-person plays, the Ashe County Little Theatre gave performers the chance to express their love for the stage through nothing but the sense of sound. Rebecca Williams, program director of the Ashe County Arts Council expressed the excitement of this show and how it allowed actors to step out of their normal setting.
"Actors love performing to real people! But performing this radio show to an empty auditorium was great for stretching ourselves as actors and getting the story across to a listening audience by just using our voices," Willams stated.
The show took place at the Ashe County Civics Center and was broadcasted on the local radio station, 580 WKSK. The sound effects, created by Matthew Thomas-Reid were made from everyday objects such has dishes, musical instruments and a miniature door on hinges.
