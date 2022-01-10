JEFFERSON — Due to COVID-19 and quarantine regulations, the Ashe County Tax Office will be closed through noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The Ashe County Register of Deeds Office also will not be able to record any deeds or deed packages through the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 11. They regret any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your cooperation.
Ashe County Tax Office and Register of Deeds office close due to COVID-19
- Staff Report
