Check this page for unofficial Ashe County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. There are 17 precinct voting locations in Ashe.
These results are unofficial until the Ashe County Canvass at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13. These results are from Ashe County only and are not statewide results.
Precincts that have been reported: Horse Creek, North Fork, Laurel Springs, Absentee, One Stop, Pine Swamp, West Jefferson, Piney Creek, Old Fields, Obids, Helton, Elk, Clifton, New River, Jefferson, Creston, Pond Mountain, Hurricane and Peak Creek.
Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
County Offices
Board of Commissioners (Republican)
Osborne 1,355, Perry 1,389, Powers 1,679, Sands 1,684, Jordan 1,890, Krider 1,308
Federal Offices
U.S. President (Republican)
Trump 3,322, Walsh 86, Weld 39, No Preference 57
U.S. President (Democrat)
Patrick 0, Sanders 0, Steyer 0, Warren 0, Williamson 0, Yang 0, Bennet 0, Biden 0, Bloomberg 0, Booker 0, Buttigieg 0, Castro 0, Delaney 0, Gabbard 0, Klobuchar 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Libertarian)
Ogle 0, Richey 0, Ruff 0, Supreme 0, Vohra 0, Abramson 0, Armstrong 0, Behrman 0, Blevins 0, Faas 0, Gerhardt 0, Hil 0, Hornberger 0, Jorgensen 0, Kokesh 0, McAfee 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Constitutional)
Blankenship 0, Kraut 0, No Preference 0
U.S. President (Green)
Hawkins 0, No Preference 0
U.S. Senate (Republican)
Tillis 2,599, Wright 251, Holmquist 261, Hudson 218
U.S. Senate (Democrat)
Smith 395, Swenson 74, Cunningham 1,687, Fuller 58, Goel 32
U.S. House of Representatives — N.C. Fifth District (Democrat)
Brown 1,349, Hughes 518
State Offices
N.C. Governor (Republican)
Forest 3,139, Grange 286
N.C. Governor (Democrat)
Reeves 282, Cooper 2,042
N.C. Lieutenant Governor (Republican)
Ritter 0, Robinson 0, Stone 0, Wells 0, Bengel 0, Cochran 0, Ellmers 0, Gebhardt 0, Johnson 0
N.C. Lieutenant Governor (Democrat)
Thomas 0, Toole, Van Duyn 0, Beasley 0, Holley 0, Newton 0
N.C. House of Representatives District 93 (Democrat)
Russell 2,100, Doolittle 183
District Offices
N.C. District Court Judge District 23 Seat 4 (Republican)
Shumate 1,937, Leach 1,273
