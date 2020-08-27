St. Mary's Episcopal Church

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 400 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, is one of Ashe County’s most visited attractions. The early twentieth century church houses three beautiful 1972 frescoes by artist Ben Long.

Faith and religion are important parts of life in Ashe County. Whether a Sunday morning service, a Wednesday evening gathering or a special event, there are many ways to get involved in the spiritual community of the area. Check out the listings below for contact information for most area churches and other religious organizations.

Appalachian Church

Rev. Steve Ashley

P.O. Box 1115

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 977-2911

Apple Grove Baptist Church

Rev. Jullian Owen

553 Ripshin Road

Lansing, NC 28643

Ashe Baptist Association

Rev. David Blackburn

P.O. Box 850

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 246-5631

Ashe County Worship Center

Rev. Chuck Call

863 Ray Taylor Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336)846-1189

Ashe Presb. Church in America

Rev. Herb Parunak

220 Lynch Colvard Road

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 246-2979

Bald Mountain Baptist Church

Rev. John Elledge

1460 Bald Mountain Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 877-1550

Baldwin Community Church

Rev. Kenneth Grubb

1549 NC Hwy 194 S.

Todd, NC 28684

Baptist Chapel

Rev. Tommy McClure

142 Ray Davis Road

Lansing NC 28643

(336) 384-2888

Beaver Creek Baptist Church

Rev. Johnny Goodman

3895 Bare Creek Road

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 982-3524

Beaver Creek Christian Church

Rev. Loren Lung

1676 Beaver Creek School Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 846-3795

Ben Bolen Baptist Church

Rev. Willis Rash

2835 Three Top Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 385-6443

Bethany United Methodist Church

Pastor Dan Money

495 Hwy 194 South

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 877-2801

Bethel Baptist Church

Rev. Daniel Peak

15366 Old Hwy 16

Grassy Creek, NC 28631

(336) 384-1091

Big Flatts Baptist Church

Rev. Billy Norris

466 Stony Ford Road

Deep Gap, NC 28618

(828) 964-8837

Big Laurel Baptist Church

Rev. Mike Trivette

621 Trivette Hollow Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 385-9684

Big Laurel Christian Union

Rev. Darrell Graybeal

2550 Big Laurel Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 385-3054

Big Laurel Mennonite Church

Rev. Kirby Herman

5500 Big Laurel Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 385-6136

Big Springs Baptist Church

Rev. JB Ham

316 Honeysuckle Lane

Lansing, NC 28643

Blackburn’s Tabernacle

Rev. J.D. Walton

(336) 877-1962

Blue Ridge Baptist Church

Rev. Teddy Shatley

168 Gunm Ridge Road

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 982-3273

Calvary Baptist Church

Rev. Kirby McNeill

P.O. Box 1104

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 846-7482

Calvary Freewill Baptist Church

Rev. Sonny Thomas

3020 Old Wilkesboro Road

Jefferson, NC 28643

(336) 982-4743

Calvary United Methodist Church

Rev. Brian Cornell

Jefferson, NC 28684

Chesnut Hill Baptist

Rev. Chris Cox

139 Clearview Lane

Laurel Springs, NC 28644

Chestnut Hill United Methodist

Rev. Rob Brooks

422 Nathans Creek School Road

Crumpler, NC 28617

(336) 977-1377

Christian Believers Assembly

Rev. J.B. Hamm

316 Honeysuckle Lane

Lansing, NC 28643

(336) 384-3107

Christian Unity Baptist Church

Rev. Michael Carter

391 Walter Dr.

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(828) 773-3891

Clifton Baptist Church

Rev. Jimmy Galgano

780 McNeil Road

Lansing, NC 28643

(336) 384-1164

Clifton United Methodist

Rev. Margaret Wannemaker

P.O. Box 187

Warrensville, NC 28693

Cornerstone Fellowship

Rev. Todd Brewer

232 Frank Witherspoon Road

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 982-3741

Creston United Methodist

Pastor Rich Magnuson

160 Worth Chapel Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 384-1186

Faith Chapel Christian Church

Rev. Dominick Mongiove

141 Campbell Glen Lane

Fleetwood, NC 28626

(336) 877-4249

Farmers Memorial Baptist Church

Rev. Danny Farmer

789 North Flattwoods Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 385-6642

First Asembly of God

Rev. Keith Styron

210 Faw Roland St.

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 246-4444

Flat Grove Union Baptist Church

Rev. Joey McClure

2517 Big Piney Creek Road

Lansing, NC 28643

(336) 384-1556

Fletcher Memorial

Rev. Cory Halsey

P.O. Box 65

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 846-9642

Friendly Grove Baptist Church

Rev. Kevin York

444 Buck Mountain Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 246-3820

Friendship Baptist Church

Rev. Russell Hart

891 Friendship Baptist Church Road

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 982-2080

Glendale Springs Presbyterian

Elder Sidney Crunk

P.O. Box 248

Glendale Springs, NC 28629

God Will Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. Allen Huffman

415 Ashe Central School Road

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 982-3717

Grassy Creek United Methodist

Rev. Harold Parks

169 Denise Dr.

West Jefferson, NC 28694

Greenes Chapel Baptist Church

Rev. Jimmy Eldreth

7891 NC Hwy 194 N

Lansing, NC 28643

(336) 877-7296

Happy Trails Cowboy Church

Rev. Roger Blevins

795 Gather Poe Road

Laurel Springs, NC 28644

(336) 982-3016

Healing Springs Baptist Church

Rev. Kevin Jones

854 Virgil Greer Road

Lansing, NC 28643

(336) 384-2024

Helton United Methodist Church

Rev. Casey McKenna

16003 Hwy 194 N

Lansing, NC 28643

(336) 359-8144

Highlands Community

Rev. Alan Ambrose

531 Glenbare Road

Jefferson, NC 28640

(828) 406-5416

Holy Trinity Episcopal

Rev. Kim Becker

(336)982-3076

Jefferson United Methodist Church

Rev. David Lawrence

115 East Main Street

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 877-1672

Landmark Baptist Church

Rev. Fred Steelman

P.O. Box 52

Glendale Springs, NC 28629

(828) 234-8458

Lansing Community Unity Baptist Church

Rev. Joe Riley Blevins

886 Audrey Tuner Road

Crumpler, NC 28617

(336) 982-2786

Lansing Presbyterian

Elder John Powers

P.O. Box 65

Lansing, NC 28643

Laurel Fork Presbyterian

Elder Jeff Bumgardner

P.O. Box 5

Laurel Springs, NC 28644

Laurel Knob Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. Jim Rash

2945 Bald Mountain Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 246-7050

Liberty Regular Baptist

Rev. Russel Sheets

P.O. Box 143

Glendale Springs, NC 28629

(336) 982-2522

Little Laurel United Methodist

Rev. Ricky Mitchell

616 Three Top Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 385-6260

Meadowview Mennonite

Rev. Dan Hess

323 Whenlin Ridge Road

Lansing, NC 28643

Midway Baptist Church

Rev. Steve LeaShomb

1670 Mount Jefferson Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 246-2012

Mission Home Baptist Church

Rev. Lawrence Goodman

1363 Paul Goodman Road

Fleetwood, NC 28626

(336) 877-6107

Morning Star Baptist

Rev. Jamie Denny

P.O. Box 91

Warrensville, NC 28693

(336) 384-9326

Mount Jefferson Baptist Church

Rev. Keith Casey

P.O. Box 388

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 877-7691

Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church

Rev. Will Hayward

P.O. Box 782

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 846-7481

Mount Laurel Moravian Fellowship Church

Rev. Ted Burcaw

8586 Hwy 88

Laurel Springs, NC 28644

Mount Olive Baptist Church

Rev. Derrick Hodges

204 Leather Hinge Dr.

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

(336) 262-5373

Mount Paddy Christian Union

Rev. Tim Roten

P.O. Box 820

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 846-3174

Mount Vernon Baptist Church

Rev. Bennie Roten

940 NC Hwy. 88 East

Jefferson, NC 28640

Mount View Independent Methodist

Rev. Tommy Stevens

(336) 385-1225

Mount Zion Baptist

Rev. Fred Richardson

236 Richardson Hollow

Lansing, NC 28643

Nathan’s Creek United Methodist

Rev. Rob Brooks

422 Nathans Creek Sch. Road

Crumpler, NC 28617

(336) 977-1377

New River Baptist Church

Rev. Wayne Jones

227 Buffalo Meadows Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 877-4360

North Beaver Baptist Church

Rev. Rick Miller

3991 Hwy. 221 N

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 982-8658

Oak Grove Union Baptist

Rev. George Grubb

174 LeChemain Dr.

West Jefferson, NC 28694

Oak Hill Baptist Church

Rev. JC Darnell

736 Carl Eastridge Road

Warrensville, NC 28693

(336) 385-6824

Obids Baptist Church

Rev. Mark Harless

458 Will Vannoy Road

West Jefferson NC 28694

(336) 877-1553

Old Fields Baptist Church

Rev. Larry Powers

124 Dillard Dr.

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 246-9073

Orion Baptist Church

Rev. Steven Allen

261 Mt. View Dr.

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 977-6160

Peace Haven Community Church

Rev. Bill Miller

211 Bill Miller Lane

Deep Gap, NC 28618

Pilot Mountain Baptist Church

Rev. Keith Woodie

P.O. Box 1421

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 982-4037

Pine Grove Union Baptist

Rev. Joey McClure

2517 Big Piney Creek Road

Lansing, NC 28643

(336) 384-1556

Pine Swamp Baptist Church

Rev. Steve Viers 793 Gather Poe Road

Laurel Springs, NC 28644

(336) 977-9373

Pleasant Hill Church

Rev. Terry Woods

534 Roaring Fork Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 385-5571

Pleasant Home Baptist Church

Rev. Lonnie Carpenter

115 Rayfield Acres Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 977-0654

Pleasant View Separate Baptist

Rev. Dwight Shepard

Lansing, NC 28643

Pleasant Grove Baptist

Rev. Roosevelt Carlton

293 Clearview Road

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

(336) 921-2515

Pond Mountain Primitive Baptist

Elder Eddie G. Lyle

1521 Elliott Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 384-2114

Rich Hill Union Baptist

Rev. Tommy Dollar

2702 Frank Dillard Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

Riverview Baptist Church

Rev. Evan Moore

195 Grandfather Pine Dr.

Fleetwood, NC 28626

(336) 877-3098

Sabbath Home Baptist Church

Earl & Dottie Goss

1938 E Little Horse Creek Road

Lansing, NC 28643

Senter Primitive Baptist

Bob H. Absher

183 Old Ridge Road

Crumpler, NC 28617

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Rev. Kevin Morgan

(336) 384-2840

Shelter Baptist Church

Rev. Mike Mahaney

1281 Windy Hill Road

Fleetwood, NC 28626

Shiloh Baptist Church

Rev. Warner Eller

602 Roy Goodman Road

Crumpler NC 28617

(336) 982-4078

Silas Creek Union Baptist Church

Rev. Danny Miller

1027 Big Windfall Road

Lansing, NC 28643

Smethport Baptist Church

Rev. Phil Arnold

180 Smethport Dr.

West Jefferson, NC 28694

Smethport United Methodist

Rev. Margaret Wannemacher

P.O. Box 187

Warrensville, NC 28693

Southfork Baptist Church

Rev. David Cooper

157 Southfork Church Road

Todd, NC 28684

(336) 877-8777

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

Father Cory Catron

P.O. Box 1

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 246-9151

St. John’s Baptist

Rev. Roosevelt Carlton

293 Clearview Road

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

(336) 921-2515

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

Rev. Kim Becker

400 Beaver Creek School Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 982-3076

Sturgills Baptist Church

Rev. Lloyd Day

1301 Claybank Road

West Jefferson, NC 28694

Sugar Tree Baptist Church

Rev. Jimmy Greer

554 Monroe Miller Road

Lansing, NC 28643

Sutherland United Methodist Church

Rev. Ricky Mitchell

616 Three Top Road

Creston, NC 28615

(336) 385-6260

Three Forks Baptist Church

Carroll Roten

2422 Rich Hill Road

Creston, NC 28615

Three Top Baptist

Rev. Bluford Eldreth

P.O. Box 123

Jefferson, NC 28640

Transou United Methodist

Rev. Rob Brooks

422 Nathans Creek School Road

Crumpler, NC 28617

(336) 977-1377

Trinity Baptist Church

Rev. Nathan Caprolie

P.O. Box 190

Deep Gap, NC 28618

(828) 262-5751

Tuckerdale Baptist Church

Rev. Larry Shepard

525 Country Lane

Lansing, NC 28643

Union Baptist Church

Tim & Roxane Roten

1114 Bee Tree Road

Lansing, NC 28643

Valley Home Baptist

Rev. Ken Homes

Creston, NC 28615

Victorious Life Lutheran

Rev. Lambert Gabbert

(336) 982-2498

Wagoner Baptist Church

Rev. Darrell Poole

115 Wagoner Access Rd

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 846-1140

Warrensville Baptist Church

Rev. Wade Huntsinger

P.O. Box 241

Warrensville, NC 28697

Warrensville United Methodist Church

Rev. Margaret Wannemacher

P.O. Box 187

Warrensville, NC 28693

(336) 384-3391

Welcome Home Baptist Church

Rev. Lonnie Jones

12479 Old Hwy. 16

Grassy Creek, NC 28631

(336) 384-3188

West Jefferson Church of Christ

Rev.Timothy Canup

(336) 246-5615

West Jefferson First Baptist Church

Rev. Michael Lea

225 Knollview Dr.

Jefferson, NC 28640

(336) 846-2535

West Jefferson United Methodist Church

Rev. Dan Gaddy

P.O. Box 826

West Jefferson, NC 28694

(336) 246-5292

Zion United Methodist Church

Rev. David Hawkins

(828) 429-3872

