When visiting Ashe County, it’s hard to ignore the affordable entertainment services. Whether you’re waiting for that new film to come out or you have an itch for theatrical entertainment, the area is willing to fulfill your needs.
Parkway Theater
Since opening in 1947, the Parkway Theater has been a staple of Ashe County and West Jefferson. Since 1984, the theater has been run by the husband and wife duo, Tony and Sharon Eldreth, whose family have all helped out at some point or another. The Parkway is located at 10 E Main St, West Jefferson.
Their doors re-opened in the summer of 2021, issuing safe protocols to ensure a healthy movie watching experience and have been thriving ever since.
Two theater rooms were originally one, and have a concave floor to create clean views for all in attendance. The theater only accepts cash or checks, but at a low ticket price of $6, or $5 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. All of your movie cravings such as popcorn, candy and drinks can be offered for prices between $2-$6.
Ashe County Little Theatre has been the hub of community theater in Ashe since 1972. The group promotes community involvement in the arts and high-quality performance, without the high ticket prices.
With a revolving cast of volunteers, producers, directors and actors, there’s always something unique about each production. They are currently working on Matilda the Musical and hope to have more shows in the future. To be on the lookout for upcoming events, visit www.ashecountylittletheatre.org or call (336) 846-2787.
