ASHE COUNTY — North Carolina’s COVID-19 confirmed case count totaled 575,396 as of 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. In Ashe County, there are a total of 1,523 cumulative cases and 118 are currently active, according to AppHealthCare.
Ashe currently has 36 deaths related to COVID-19.
Outside of AppHealthCare has reported 162 active cases and 21 deaths in Watauga County and 56 active cases and four deaths in Alleghany County.
There have been 6,996 deaths across the state, cumulative cases totaling 575,396 according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Jan. 5. 3,781 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
Cases have continued to remain steady for the most part according to AppHealthCare. Over the last few weeks, they have seen a decreasing cumulative case trend, but they anticipate cases may increase as the effects of gatherings from the Holidays come into play.
With 211 individuals being monitored in Ashe, AppHealthCare has planned to receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
Currently in phase 1a, health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents are the only individuals that are allowed to receive the vaccine at this time.
AppHealthCare added that there is no specific timeline for when we move through each of the phases.
Beginning this week, AppHealthCare plans to add a vaccine sign up form on its website for anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine, regardless of what phase they are in. This will act as a place for individuals to submit basic information which will then allow them to schedule an appointment for when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. The vaccine will be offered free of charge to everyone whether or not they have health insurance.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit AppHealthCare’s website here, or NC DHHS’s website here.
According to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, 86,003,887 people have tested positive for COVID-19 thus-far as of noon on Jan. 5; and 1,860,190 have died from the virus. In North Carolina, 487,090 have recovered.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
