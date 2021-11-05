ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Volunteer Initiative Program is holding its Annual Canned Food Drive to help families in need during the winter months. The Canned Food Drive is now underway through Dec, 3, 2021.
All food and monetary donations will be distributed to Ashe County’s local food banks that consist of: The Sharing Center, Ashe Really Cares, A.S.H.E. (A Safe Home for Everyone), and Ashe Outreach Ministries. Donations can be taken to Ingles, Generations Ashe, Ashe Public Library, 5/3 Bank, First Citizens Bank, LifeStore Bank in West Jefferson, LifeStore Corporate Office, LifeStore Mt. Jefferson Office, Medi-Home Health & Hospice, United Chemi-Con, Jefferson Drug, and Generations Ashe Senior Center.
All donations are greatly appreciated. If you would like more information about the Canned Food Drive or you would like to make a monetary donation, please contact Jennifer Richardson at (336) 246-4347.
