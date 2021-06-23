Ashe County
Due to the success of last year’s event, Ashe County Parks and Recreation will once again be hosting its 4th of July Fireworks show. The show will take place at 368 Ray Hill Drive in West Jefferson. This location is the ridge line between the water tank and the cell phone tower in West Jefferson and is directly across from Mt. Jefferson Road.
The show can be viewed from both the 221 side as well as Main Street in West Jefferson. High vantage point along with parking capability, made this an attractive area. We do ask that everyone please view the show from the safety of their vehicles as this property allows the viewing area to be widespread.
Parking spots include the Old Lowes Foods, High School, Walmart, Lowes Hardware, State Farm Ins., LifeStore, Main St.in WJ, and other spots in this area. Safety enforcements available. Call (336) 982-6185 for more information.
Watauga County Blowing Rock July 4th Celebration
The town of Blowing Rock will be hosting its annual July 4 parade on Saturday July 3, 10 a.m. In addition, Main Street will be closed to parking from midnight the night before, to just after the parade (12 a.m.-11 a.m. on July 3).
There will be no parking on Main Street for the parade will ensure better visibility and safety. To make parking easy, a complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Tanger Outlet to Main Street, beginning at 8 a.m. The shuttle will run continuously through 5:00 p.m. For more information, call Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation at (828) 295-5222.
Town of Boone Fireworks
On July 4, the town of Boone will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and a community celebration at the Clawson-Burnley Park located at 355 Hunting Hills Lane in Boone. The town will not be hosting its annual July 4 parade.
In addition to the regular fireworks display, the public is invited to the space for family-friendly fun starting at 4 p.m. The celebration will include inflatables and lawn games for the kids, music food trucks and a space for community groups to set up a tent and be part of the festivities. Community members and groups interested in getting involved are encouraged to reach out to the town of Boone to be part of the celebration at Clawson-Burnley Park.
In order to help provide adequate space for the July 4 celebration at Clawson-Burnley Park, the town of Boone is working with Appalachian State University to push the fireworks launch site further into the fields at the Greenway. The new location will allow the town to open up more parking and park space for the public to spread out and enjoy the fireworks. The Watauga County Parks and Recreation department will also be working with the town of Boone to help provide facility space and restrooms.
For more information, including learning about how your organization or group can get involved in the July 4 celebration, contact Director of Cultural Resources Mark Freed at mark.freed@townofboone.net or contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.
Freedom First Friday Art Crawl
Join the Downtown Boone Development Association at the Jones House on Friday, July 2 from 5-8 p.m. for an evening of holiday fun — and not just the 4th of July. Celebrate with Uncle Sam, the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus Cupid and more characters from all the holidays we all didn’t get a chance to celebrate properly because of the pandemic. Join us for First Friday Art Crawl each month in Downtown Boone, February through December. Check out the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on King Street, as well as the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House Community Center, art exhibits and wine tastings in various downtown shops and restaurants. The event will begin at the Jones House Cultural Center located at 423 West King Street in Boone. For more information call (828) 268-6283.
3rd of July Tailgate at Beech Mountain
Head to Beech Mountain for a night filled with fun games, face painting, music and hot dogs. Play on inflatables and make tie-dye art at this free family friendly event. Stay for the Movie Night after the party, National Treasure starts at 8:45 p.m. for $5 admission. This event will take place at the Buckeye Recreation Center located at 1330 Pine Ridge Road in Beech Mountain. For more information call (828) 387-3003.
50th Annual Roasting of the Hog
Get pork or turkey, slow-cooked and hickory smoked, with all the fixin’s to go with it. The 2021 event will be drive-thru style with fireworks after dark. The event is taking place on July 4th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fred’s General Mercantile located at 501 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. You can buy tickets ahead of time for a discounted rate at at www.beechmtnchamber.com/.
Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad
Enjoy the most spectacular fireworks show in the High Country. It’s one of the most popular Summer events in the mountains. Spend the day at Tweetsie Railroad. The Park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth. There is no charge for parking. Enjoy fireworks under the stars at 9:30 p.m. after the park closes. Tweetise Railroad is located at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Blowing Rock. For more information call (800) 526-5740.
Avery County
Pyatte Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, June 26
Parade lineup at 5:45 p.m.; Parade begins at 6 p.m.
Join us for a hot dog dinner, door prizes, 50/50 board, silent auction, cake walks, tug-of-war, and children’s games. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Cranberry Community Fourth of July Parade
Friday, July 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. with food at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. BBQ and desserts will be served, with entertainment from Erica McKinney and High Country Cloggers
Art of the Greene
Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event will take place at the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School located at 185 Azalea Way in Banner Elk. The event will feature juried artists, food vendors, and more.
Newland Fourth of July celebration
This event will take place on Saturday, July 3 all day at the Newland Riverwalk. The town will be hosting a day of entertainment, music and vendors, concluding with a concert and fireworks. For more information call (828) 733-2023.
Banner Elk Fourth of July Parade & Party in the Park
This event will take place on Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Banner Elk. Following Independence Day Parade, the town will host its annual duck races at Tate Evans Town Park, featuring old-fashioned games and food vendors. Tate Evans Park is located at 210 Park Ave in Banner Elk. For more information visit www.bannerelk.org.
Minneapolis Community Fourth of July Celebration
Friday, July 2 the community will host fireworks after dark. On Saturday, July 3 the parade lineup will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the parade itself beginning at 1 p.m.
Elk Park Fourth of July Celebration
The Elk Park Fourth of July Celebration will occur on Saturday, July 3.
The parade lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the parade itself begging at 5 p.m., followed by a party in the park. There will be a smoked BBQ dinner provided by the town at approximately 6 p.m., with live music from Jessi and the Rivercats, with karaoke performances followed by fireworks at dark.
Beech Mountain Fourth of July Celebration
This event will occur at the Beech Mountain Resort located 1007 South Beech Mountain Parkway, in Beech Mountain. The event starts Sunday, July 4 and will last from 5 to 10 p.m. The event features live music with Baby Black, Run in the Sparkler 5K at 10 a.m., free bounce houses, yard games, face painting, food and fun for the whole family in the Beech Mountain Kite Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fireworks at dark. For more information, visit www.beechrecreation.org.
Sugar Mountain Resort Fourth of July festivities
Sugar Mountain festivities begin Sunday, July 4 with the Summit Crawl Competition at 9 a.m. Food and beverages are available, and the Rockabillys perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The resort will offer lift rides, along with fireworks at dark. Sugar Mountain Resort is located at 1009 Sugar Mountain.
