CRESTON — On July 28, the 88 Cafe officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. The new business, located at 12790 NC-88 West in Creston offers locals a place to grab a great meal and enjoy some live entertainment.
"It went great," said Shannon Potter, owner of the 88 Cafe regarding the ribbon cutting. "The chamber and several different agencies came out. We had a really good turnout, lots of talking and meeting new people. I think it went really great."
Being the only restaurant in Creston, the owners hopes to make their business a community-centric establishment. On top of classic American fare such as cheeseburgers and hamburger steaks, the 88 Cafe offers live music and other activities, such as corn hole tournaments and kids night throughout the year.
"We have live music, we do corn hole tournaments every other Saturday, and we have the fire pits. We haven't got them going yet, but once the weather starts to cool off we'll have fire pits down by the river," Potter said. "We just want to offer a little something for everybody."
The cafe is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., however, Potter noted that they hope to soon be open for lunch on Sunday.
For more information about the 88 Cafe visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/people/88-Cafe/100057349123753/ or call (336) 385-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.