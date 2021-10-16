WEST JEFFERSON — Rows of classic cars streamed into downtown West Jefferson on Saturday Oct. 16, for the last Blue Ridge Midnight Runners Cruise-In of the year.
Beginning each spring, the monthly cruise-ins have become a local pastime, with scores of Ashe County locals and tourist alike setting up in downtown to check out the old-school rides, mingle with friends and grab a bite to eat.
Looking back on this year's cruise-in season, Jimmy Cox an organizer of the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners car club recalled this year's success, as well as the economic benefits the car events bring to the area.
"I think it was a resounding success. We had some huge crowds. I think the weather might have hurt us a little yesterday. (Saturday) About 2 o'clock it didn't look very good, but as typical up here wait 30-minutes. The sun eventually broke out and it was great, great evening," Cox said "From what I can understand, the businesses are loving us. We're bringing in huge crowds and the restaurants are just staying packed."
As for next year, the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners hope to expand upon their 2021 accomplishments, making next year's cruise-ins even bigger and maybe even centralizing all of the cars in one area.
"I hope to just carry on for next year. I'm hoping that maybe at some point we can get some reserved parking for the cars, but we'll work on that. So, that we can get all the cars kind of gathered together," Cox said. "I think we got some things that we could do to make it even bigger."
"So that's our goal, to make it bigger and just keep on, keeping on," added Cox.
As of now, there's no firm date set for the return of the monthly cruise-ins, but Cox predicts that it would probably be around May of 2022.
For more information about the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners following them on social media at www.facebook.com/groups/304621767216869.
