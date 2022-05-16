WEST JEFFERSON - A special benefit golf tournament for Alice Greer will take place this Saturday, May 21, at Mountain Aire Golf Club in West Jefferson to help raise funds to cover numerous medical expenses.
The four-person, captain’s choice tournament features a morning and afternoon group with morning tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m. and afternoon tee times at 1 p.m. There will be prizes for first, second and third place as well as the men’s longest drive on the first hole, the women’s longest drive on the 17th hole and closest to the pin shots on the seventh and 16th holes.
Greer and her husband Wallace reside in Todd and have had to deal with some life-changing medical issues that began in spring of 2021.
Alice began experiencing problems with dizziness that continued to get worse as the summer continued on. After numerous doctor visits, Alice underwent an MRI that found a tumor on her brain in September. Surgery at Carolina Medical Center to remove the tumor happened in November and was benign. As her recovery begin, doctors anticipated that that she would be battling spinal fluid regulation due to fluid retention from where the tumor was located. However, her recovery seemed on track as she would speak and move as prompted in intensive care.
On Thanksgiving day, Alice did not open her eyes when asked to, and doctors discovered a brain hemorrhage at the spot where the tumor was removed. She underwent an emergency surgery to remove a piece of her skill to allow room for the brain to swell safely.
Alice remained unresponsive until mid-December when she once again was able to start opening her eyes and moving her head and limbs. As her recovery continued, Alice was transported to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta in February of this year to begin working on physical therapy. On March 24, Alice returned home to Ashe County and will continue her recovery journey in hopes of making a full recovery.
