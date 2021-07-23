JEFFERSON — Drivers in Ashe County will now benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate.
NC Department of Transportation crews installed traditional red stop signs at the intersection of Mount Jefferson Road and Mount Jefferson State Park Road on July 21.
A study examined the 10-year crash history of the intersection and revealed 18 dangerous frontal crashes.
Traffic heading in any direction at this intersection will now make a complete stop. This change will improve safety and reduce crashes at this intersection.
Advance warning signs stating “Stop Ahead” and “New Traffic Pattern” will also be installed on this $10,000 project, which is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
The goal of the program is to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities by reducing the potential for crashes and the severity on public roadways.
Drivers should remember the following information for all-way stops:
• The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way.
• When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right.
• When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.
Motorists may visit the NCDOT all-way stop page for more information. www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/Transportation/safety-mobility/all-way-stops/Pages/default.aspx
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media www.facebook.com/NCDOT.
