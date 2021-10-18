ASHE COUNTY — On Wednesday, Oct. 13 officials from Ashe County Public Schools surprised teacher Amanda Halsey of Crumpler with news that she had received the 2021 Exceptional Children Teacher of Excellence Award.
The criteria for the award is set by the North Carolina Department of Public Education’s Exceptional Children Division.
Halsey, an itinerant teacher, serves Ashe County children ages 3-5 in local child care centers and Pre-K programs, as well as kindergarten to 12th grade students who are learning from home.
“I feel very honor to have received it. I feel I just do the work that God called me to do,” said Halsey regarding the award. “I don’t feel like I necessarily do anything extra special, so I was just very honored and shocked to receive it.”
Though only serving in her itinerant position for the past two years, Halsey has been working in education for most of her adult life, having started in a childcare program right out of high school. Since that time, Halsey has gone on to attend school, as well as teach in a NC Pre-K room. She has served a total of 15 years in the education field.
In honor of her achievement, Halsey was presented with flowers by Ashe County Schools Human Resources Director Roy Putman and Exceptional Children Program Specialist Tonya Blevins.
Halsey will represent Ashe County at a state level during the 70th North Carolina Exceptional Children’s conference in Greensboro this November.
