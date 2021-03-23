Ann Mullis Lyle Grandstaf

Mrs Ann Mullis Lyle Grandstaff, 97, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away March 22,2021 at Ashe Assisted Living.
Mrs Grandstaff was born in West Virginia on August 29,1923 to the late Quincy and Clyde Wright Mullis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two husbands, Ralph C Lyle and Roy C Grandstaff as well as one brother, Dick Mullis.
Mrs. Grandstaff married Ralph in 1951 and lived in Florida, Georgia and Alabama before returning home to West Jefferson upon his death in 1972. She began working at Northwestern Bank and later First Union Bank from where she retired in 1986. She married Roy Grandstaff in 1986 and enjoyed some wonderful years traveling and spending time at their second home in Florida. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching her flowers grow. She was a loving mother and grandmother and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Lyle Williams and husband, Terry of West Jefferson, Lindy Lyle Hart and husband, Myron of West Jefferson; six grandchildren, Trathan Williams, Brady Williams, Autumn Barrassimian and husband, Rome, Kirsten Hart White and husband, Patrick, Connor Hart and Molly Hart. Two great grandchildren also survive.
The family respectfully request no food or flowers, please.
Memorials may be made to Ashe Assisted Living, 190 ChattyRob Lane, West Jefferson or Hospice of Ashe, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ashe Assisted Living for the loving care they gave our sweet Mom and Granny the last 4 1/2 years.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
