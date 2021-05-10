Mrs. Anna Lee Shepherd McClure Poe, 89, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Micheal Drake and Brother Joey McClure officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service. The committal service and burial will immediately follow in the Transou Cemetery in Laurel Springs, N.C.
Mrs. Poe was born in Ashe County on January 25, 1932 to the late Chess “Chester” and Faye Sheets Shepherd. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and her remarkable ability to remember family birthdays and anniversaries. Many people will remember her for her card ministry as she loved to send cards to offer encouragement and support to family and friends. She was a life-long member of Transou Methodist Church and served as the Cemetery Secretary/Treasurer until her death. At 70 years old she retired following 33 years of service to the North Carolina Extension Service. She was a much loved neighbor and friend who found great joy in serving others. Mrs. Anna Lee’s life exemplified the words of King Lemuel in the 31 chapter of Proverbs: “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.”
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two husbands, Bayne McClure and Clifton Poe; brother, Jerry Shepherd; two sisters, Mary Sue Royal and Ola Kendall; four grandchildren, Sherry Krider, Dylan McClure, Jason Palmer, and Kevin Palmer.
Anna is survived by two sons, Tim McClure and wife, Emma, of Middleburg, FL, and Chuck McClure and wife, Cassie, of Mesa, AZ; one daughter, Bertha Wood and husband, Jim, of Jefferson; eight grandchildren, Darrell McClure, Chad Burgess (Candace), Kristi Drake (Micheal), Nikki Major (Jack), Dalton McClure (Stacey), Casey McClure, Parker McClure, and Reagan McClure; ten great-grandchildren, Dustin Krider (Kristin), Kalyn Chapman, Tyler Liddle, Cierra Burgess, Macie Ann Bowlin, Kylie Burgess, Dylan Drake, Caiden Major, Britian Major and Lilliana McClure; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends also survive.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Transou Cemetery Fund, C/O Dale and Gail Sheets, 815 Peak Creek Church Road, Laurel Springs, NC 28644.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.