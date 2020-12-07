Anna Lou Barker, 70, of Mars Hill, formerly of Ashe County, N.C., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Haywood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesville.
Ms. Barker was born on August 15, 1950 in Ashe County to Howard Dale and Edith Irene Arnold Barker. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Barker; grandson, Mason Blaine Barker and a niece, Alisha Dawn Barker Taylor.
Ms. Barker enjoyed Nascar racing, gardening, and listening to classic country music. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Ms. Barker is survived by: one son, Anthony Dale Barker of Mars Hill; two brothers, Earl Barker (Lisa Ann) of Mars Hill and Wayne (Lisa Diane) Barker of Lansing; four grandchildren, Matthew Rufty of Mars Hill, Anthony Barker, Jr. of Johnson City, TN, Kayden Hamby of Lenoir, and Timber Barker of Portland, OR; also surviving are nieces, Crystal Hoosier of Jefferson, two great-nieces, Ariel Nicole Barker of Raleigh, and Saraya Taylor of Jefferson.
A graveside service will be held, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Barker-Eller-McNeil Cemetery by the Rev. Tom Stuart.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family in care of Ashelawn Memorial Chapel; 3470 U.S. Highway 221 North, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Ms. Barker's arrangements.
