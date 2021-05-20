Annabel Colvard Harrill, 89, of Chapel Hill, N.C., passed away on May 14, 2021.
She was born on October 21, 1931 in Jefferson, NC and spent her childhood on the family farm east of Jefferson near the New River. Annabel graduated from Jefferson High School in 1949, attended Salem School for Girls (Winston-Salem, NC) before transferring to Womans College (WC) of the University of North Carolina (Greensboro, NC).
After graduating from WC in 1953, she taught high school home economics in Orange County, NC, married Charles (Charlie) Cree Hunter, Jr., and then became a full-time Mom. Following Charlies death in 1967, Annabel returned to school and received her M.A. in Counselor Education from Appalachian State University in 1969. She was a guidance counselor at Watauga High School (WHS) in Boone from 1969 until her retirement in 1986. While at WHS, Annabel was instrumental in beginning a chapter of the American Field Service (AFS) which brought high school students from all over the world to dedicated host-families in Boone.
In October 1980, Annabel married James Edward (Ed) Harrill in Boone, NC, bringing together their five children.
In retirement, she joined the Board of the National Committee for the New River as a passionate advocate for preserving the river and surrounding watersheds. During her lifetime she established nearly 80 acres of conservation easements along the New River.
Annabel and Ed became members of the North Carolina Center for International Understanding where they hosted international visitors and traveled as guests in the homes of families in Europe and South America. They thrived in meeting people of different nationalities and understanding new cultures.
Annabel is survived by her husband, Ed Harrill of Chapel Hill, NC; sister, Edie (Colvard) Crutcher of Jefferson, NC; sister-in-law, Hazel (Harrill) Allen of Shelby, NC; children, Jeff Hunter and wife Kathy of Durham, NC, Eric Hunter and wife Jocelyn of Boone, NC, and Neal Hunter and wife Janet of Durham, NC; stepchildren, Myra (Harrill) Angel and husband Bob of Reston, VA and Mark Harrill and wife Missy of Boone, NC; niece, Sandra Barrett of Houston, TX and nephews, George Koen of Wilkesboro, NC, and Kevin Colvard of Burlington, NC; many nieces and nephews by marriage; twelve grandchildren; a plethora of grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews; and a multitude of cousins throughout the country.
We are comforted in knowing that Annabel is now at home with our Father and Savior. Ed and the family wish to thank the many friends who have provided love and prayers, in addition to the many wonderful memories and stories shared.
A celebration of Annabels life will take place at Jefferson Methodist Church in Jefferson, NC on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to the Hunter-Barnett Learning Resource Center in the Division of Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine at UNC Chapel Hill or the New River Conservancy, 1 N. Jefferson Avenue, Suite D, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Badger Funeral Home of West Jefferson was entrusted with Ms. Harrills arrangements.
