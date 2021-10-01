JEFFERSON — Scores of golfers teed off at Jefferson Landing in the name of charity on Sept. 30, part of the 27th annual Frank M. James Golf Tournament. Each year the tournament raises thousands of dollars for Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation, which in turn goes towards making improvements to Ashe County's hospital facility.
This year's tournament featured around 36 teams, who were split in morning and afternoon flights, one beginning at 9 a.m., followed by another one at 2 p.m. The stunning autumn weather made for great day on the Jefferson Landing Golf Course, with crowds of players from all walks of life and varying abilities coming out to show their support for the Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation.
"The weather is beautiful, you can't top that. We've got some very enthusiastic players, they all know they're here supporting a great cause," said Ashe Memorial Hospital foundation director Scott Brown. "We're just really appreciative of all our sponsors, and of course we couldn't run this event without all the volunteers. We have staff members from the hospital, board members from the foundation, board members from the hospital so it's really a great event raising money for a good cause — to support our hospital."
According to the Ashe Memorial Hospital website, last year's tournament yielded $31,922 which assisted in the purchase of Cardiac Rehabilitation Program Software and a BiliLux Light for the Wilma Vannoy Birthing Center. By around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the 2021 tournament was well on its way to surpassing last year's achievement.
"Usually, when things are all said it done we should be somewhere around the $40,000 range. The foundation then will be able to provide funding back to the hospital for improvements and the purchasing of equipment and to make the hospital a better facility than what it is today," said Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation president Martin Little.
This year's tournament ended up raising $35,000, all of which will be used to better Ashe Memorial Hospital, including improvements to the facility's phone lines and mammography program.
"Everyone's donation will help keep our facility state of the art and get much needed patient care equipment," said Brian Yates, Ashe Memorial Hospital's chief executive officer.
Little noted that going forward, the Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation hopes expand upon the success of the golf tournament and branch off to other types of fundraiser events.
"This is just one event, we're excited to have Scott Brown with us as the new foundation director and we hope that he's going to allow us to expand into some different events moving forward that just won't be for golfers," said Little. "They'll be something for everyone, they can get involved and support the hospital."
The winners of this year's tournament are as follows:
Morning Flight:
1st Gross – 53 – Jim Shepard, Robert Andrews, Dylan Wooten, Brett Jarrett
1st Net – 52.9 – Jim Gambill, John Gambill, Jim Faw, Carrie Roussa
2nd Gross – 59 – Chad Setliff, Bryan Edwards, Chan Badger, John Powers
2nd Net – 53.6 – Hobie Davis, Dan McMillan, Ricky Brown, Chris Robinson
Afternoon Flight:
1st Gross – 52 - Rodney Hall, Sandy Spicer, Jimmy Hendrix, Ryan Absher
1st Net – 46.7 – Brian Walton, Jody Richardson, Anthony Hamilton, Kenny Harless
2nd Gross – 55 – Mark Ricks, Bob Chandler, Diane Chandler, Ed Hinson
2nd Net – 51.0 – Richard Watts, Braxton Watts, Sarah Hardin, Arlen Rash
To learn more about the Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Frank M. James Golf Tournament visit www.ashememorial.org/ or www.ashememorial.org/getpage.php?name=AMH_Foundation&sub=About%20Us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.