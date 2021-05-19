On Friday, May 14, App Health Care in partnership with the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held its first pop-up vaccine clinic in downtown in West Jefferson. The event gave local residents who had not yet had the opportunity a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, while also opening access to individuals with limited technological and transportation needs.
“The event on Friday, in partnership with the Ashe Chamber, was the first time we have hosted a pop-up clinic. We have hired a team of vaccinators, and they will be able to go out into the community to administer vaccines. They will also continue providing the vaccine to homebound individuals who request the vaccine at their home,” said Melissa Bracey, director of communications for App Health Care. “We are very grateful for local partnerships like the Ashe Chamber who are willing and able to help provide more access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Between the hours of 2 and 6:30 p.m. individuals were able to swing by The Venue beside the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce located at North Jefferson Avenue, Suite C in downtown West Jefferson to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccines were offered free. After filling out some brief paperwork, people who stopped by the pop-up clinic were then able to choose between their choice of the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
According Bracey, App Health Care hopes that the pop-up clinics will help make the COVID-19 vaccines more accessible, especially to individuals who may have limited access due to their geographic location or means of transportation.
“Our hope for the COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics is that they provide more access and opportunity for individuals to be vaccinated,” Bracey said. “This is another way we are working collaboratively with local partnerships to provide another option for people to be vaccinated and will reduce transportation, technology and geographic barriers.”
App Health Care hopes to hold more pop-up vaccine clinics in the future. Organization’s hoping to set up a pop-up clinic at their location can fill out the pop up vaccine clinic interest form found at the App Health Care website at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccinations/.
“We have a team of vaccinators and staff who help coordinate this type of event so we are ready, willing and able to have more clinics like this in the future,” said Bracey.
The form is available in English and Spanish. Individuals can also call the COVID-19 call center at (828) 795-1970 to learn more or to request a pop up clinic.
