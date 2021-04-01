Boone — App State will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic from rom 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.
App State’s community vaccine clinic is currently administering the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) “one-shot” vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine is approved for adults ages 18 and older.
Register for an appointment time at appstate.edu/coronavirus/vaccine/.
People can call (828) 262-6578 or email safety@appstate.edu with questions or if in need of assistance.
App State’s Community Vaccine Clinics are held at the Holmes Convocation Center and are open to students, faculty, staff and community members. There is no charge for the vaccine, nor do does a person need to provide any insurance information.
The university is asking people to remember to wear a face covering and short sleeves or clothing with easy access to the upper arm.
More information can be found at www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/vaccine/.
