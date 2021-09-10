WEST JEFFERSON — West Jefferson welcomed to town its newest business on the afternoon Sept. 10, following a ribbon cutting hosted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. The new business — Appalachian Chem-Dry — is owned and operated by veteran couple Tim and Amy Edwards, with help from their daughter Natalie, and specializes in carpet cleaning and sanitation.
Using 80% less water than typical steam cleaners, the Chem-Dry cleaning process allows carpets and rugs to dry within hours and is healthier than traditional steam cleaning methods whose excess of water may allow for mold and mildew growth. According to Tim Edwards, the non-hazardous process is suitable for a variety of different surfaces and is safe for pets and children.
"We do anything from hardwood floors, leather, granite, to upholstery," Tim Edwards said. "We don't use any harsh chemicals. So, you could still have your dogs or your children on the carpet after it drys."
Aside from the carpet cleaning aspect of the business, Appalachian Chem-Dry also offers sanitation services for both private homes and businesses. Using a special cleaning solution, the company is able to cleanse homes of all germs and bacteria.
"We offer some other services that nobody else offers. We can sanitize your home for you, a hospital grade sanitation," said Tim Edwards. "The spray not only kills everything that it lands on — it's safe for anything except for paper —but it also protects your home for 90 days afterwards. So, if somebody were to come to your home that had COVID-19, or potentially had COVID-19, we could come in and sanitize the entire house."
Appalachian Chem-Dry offers free estimates, a 15-percent discount for all veterans, first responders and medical field workers, and a 10-percent discount for Ashe Chamber of Commerce members. Whether it's removing stubborn pet-hair or an in-depth home sanitation, Appalachian Chem-Dry ensures that their clients health and well being are at the forefront of each job.
"Making sure things are sanitized, making sure things are clean, keeping people's health in mind goes a long way in what we do," Tim Edwards said.
Appalachian Chem-Dry got started in August of this year, and serves Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties. Aside from working at their new business, both of the Edwards serve their community as members of the Ashe County Rescue Squad.
Appalachian Chem-Dry is located at 219A Beaver Creek School Road and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about this new business visit appalachianchemdry.com/ or call (336) 559-4223. Appalachian Chem-Dry can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/AppalachianChemDry.
