ASHE COUNTY — According to the AppHealthCare COVID-19 Data Dashboard, Ashe County has seen another COVID-19 related death.
As of an Aug. 2, COVID-19 report, the number of cumulative deaths resulting from COVID-19 was 47. As of Aug. 6, that number has now increased to 48.
According to the the AppHealthCare COVID-19 Data Dashboard, there are currently 43 active cases in Ashe County. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, AppHealthCare recommends getting tested. Testing is free through the organization.
For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 in the High Country visit AppHealthCare's COVID-19 Data Dashboard at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-data-dashboard/.
The Ashe Post & Times will provide updates on this story as information is provided.
