ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce will now begin accepting nominations for the 2021 small business of the year.
The Chamber released the following statement:
“Business must be in operation for at least 3 years and be a Chamber member; have fewer than 25 full-time employees; be a good corporate citizen which seeks to enhance the quality of life in Ashe County; and be successful in helping the economic vitality of Ashe County. Nomination should be based on the business’ performance in the last 12 months. Businesses that have won in the past 5 years are not eligible for the award. The more detailed the submission, the better consideration for the award.”
The winner will be announced in March. Feb. 5 is the nomination deadline.
There are two ways to submit a nomination: a printable nomination form that must be mailed to PO Box 31, West Jefferson 28694 or scanned to ashechamber@skybest.com. Or, go online to https://form.jotform.com/210175721878157 and submit the form.
To view the printable nomination form, click HERE.
To view the online nomination form, click HERE.
