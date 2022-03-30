WEST JEFFERSON -- Forest Ridge Assisted Living & Memory Care is now being operated by new ownership familiar with numerous other senior living communities across the south.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon cutting ceremony on March 21 to welcome Navion Senior Solutions as the new owner of Forest Ridge.
Navion Senior Solutions is based in Raleigh and operates 16 senior living communities in North Carolina, which now includes Forest Ridge. Navion also operates 12 senior living communities in South Carolina, three in Tennessee, one in Kentucky, one in Virginia and one in West Virginia.
According to information provided by Navion, there are currently $100 million in ongoing projects happening throughout these senior living communities that will continue to provide a high quality of independent living, assisted care living and memory care services.
In addition to Forest Ridge, Navion also operates Deerfield Ridge in Boone.
