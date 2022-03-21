WEST JEFFERSON -- The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Westhaven Aesthetics & Wellness with a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, March 16.
“We offer various services. We offer aesthetics, we offer IV hydration and vitamin infusion therapy and we have a medical-grade infrared full spectrum sauna. Those are our three main categories of therapeutic services that we offer,” said Carrie McNeil, one of the staff members that will make sure your visit is as smooth as possible.
Westhaven Aesthetics & Wellness is operated by Sarah McNeil, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse who specializes in non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation. Dr. Daniel Krontz, owner of Western Carolina Eye Associates, serves as the medical director. Kimberly McNeil is the pharmacist and graduated with a Doctorate in Pharmacy from Campbell University in 2016.
In addition to everything that Westhaven Aesthetics & Wellness currently has to offer, Brittany Shepherd, the owner of Lavender Rain Massage & Wellness, will be moving her practice into the building at the end of March.
“There is really nowhere like this in the surrounding counties that can offer the wide range of services that we have to offer,” Carrie said.
So far, the skincare treatments have already been extremely popular, according to Sarah McNeil.
“We do Botox, dermal fillers and we do platelet-rich plasma microneedling facials, some people know them as vampire facials because we use your own plasma to help your body out with lots of things,” she said. “We also have medical-grade skincare. We probably have 25 to 30 people now on different products. VI Peel is the only medical-grade skincare brand that has been published in one of the biggest international medical journals for its anti-aging properties. We have routinely had people stopping in telling us how much they love our products and what it is doing for their skin.”
The IV hydration and infusion therapies available can provide clients with much-needed boosts to their immune system, fatigue reduction and recovery from athletic activity, just to name a few. The typical IV hydrations take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.
“IV hydration is huge because lots of people are vastly dehydrated on a daily basis. With an IV hydration appointment, you are getting anywhere from 500 milliliters to a whole liter,” Sarah explained. “ All of the services that we provide are to give our clients results. We want to provide everything that we can from skincare to IV hydration to make a difference for our clients. For us to be able to bring that to Ashe County means the world to us.”
Westhaven Aesthetics & Wellness is located at 875 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 3 in West Jefferson. For more information on the services that they have to offer, visit their website at https://www.westhavenaesthetics.com/.
