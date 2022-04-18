WEST JEFFERSON - Susan Kepple, former owner of Riverside Canoe and Tube Rentals, decided even after selling that business, she did not want to retire.
In November, she took over the former Market Place indoor flea market from then-owner Keith Woodie, and renamed it Not Just Old. The antique mall and gallery of shops is located at 676 South Main Street between the towns. The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially cut the ribbon on her new business on Thursday, April 14.
“We have done quite a bit to clean it up. Now it’s not a flea market anymore and it’s not strictly antiques. It’s a little bit of everything,” Kepple explained.
Early on, business was a little slow through the winter months, but crowds are beginning to show up now that the weather is warming up.
“We were only open on the weekends before, but starting May 1, we will be open seven days a week. Business has been picking up and we have been getting more and more new faces in here every day,” Kepple said.
Not Just Old will be open 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays beginning May 1.
“Right now we have 50 vendors and room for more with five booths available, then there will be a waiting list after that,” Kepple said.
In addition to the vendors, there will be live auctions each month, typically on the first Friday of the month, hosted by Gavin Woodie.
