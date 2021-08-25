Ashe County Adult Co-Ed Softball League finished up Saturday August 14th. Champions were Ashe CrossFit with the Runner-ups One Hit Wonder. Ashe County Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Anderson would like to thank everyone who participated.
Ashe County Adult Co-Ed Softball League finishes season
Staff Report
