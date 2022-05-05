ASHE COUNTY - For the first time in the 12-year history of the New River Marathon, the Ashe County Amateur Radio Club will be providing its resources for the event similar to how they have operated at the Blue Ridge Brutal cycling race.
The New River Marathon, which also features a half-marathon and 5K run, is scheduled for Saturday, May 14. Runners from all across the region will arrive in Todd for one of the most popular running events in the area.
“Amateur radio operators live for new challenges, serving the public and pushing their radio equipment to its limits. It was in that spirit that I reached out to Ken Sevensky, the organizer of the New River Marathon, to see if our radio club might be able to assist with communications along the race routes,” said Paul Raiche, President of the Ashe County Amateur Radio Club. “We’ve been doing the same for the Blue Ridge Brutal bicycle ride, which gives riders the option of riding 50, 75, or 100 miles, mostly in Ashe County. With our members spread throughout the routes, we are able to provide radio coverage every mile of the way. Ken was excited about how an improved communication dynamic could change his marathon event.”
The races start and finish at the Riverside Restaurant in Todd and travel through several country roads from Todd through Brownwood and Fleetwood. It can often be difficult to communicate via cellphone in these areas since coverage can be spotty at best.
“This seemed like a perfect opportunity to bring in amateur radio operators to fill the communication gaps and solidify communications across the route. As FCC licensed radio amateurs, we are permitted to operate radios that are much more powerful than the low power radios found in cellphones. In addition, using radios provides the opportunity for race volunteers and organizers to hear all race communications at the same time, versus a two party cellphone call,” Raiche explained.
Raiche noted that several club members tested out their equipment for race coverage in the area about three months ago and everything was working well for the most part.
“We were pleased to find that we were able to hear each other from one end of the race course to the other. More importantly, our base station location at Riverside Restaurant was also able to hear all operators. There were a few locations that were a bit noisy, but that is something can easily be addressed by adding a simple homemade antenna. Club member Marty Norris has been busy building several of these antennas for use on race day,” Raiche said.
The full marathon route travels along the New River for 21 miles while the half marathon runs along the river for 9.5 miles. The New River Marathon is also a certified USA Track and Field event so it serves as a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.
As the popularity of this race continues to grow, it’s important to have reliable communication channels on the race route, especially for any health or safety issues that might arise.
“Since this is our first time assisting with this event, it will be a learning experience for us as well as the race volunteers. We are hoping to remove the burden of communication from them so they can entirely focus on the runners’ needs,” Raiche said. “Our primary role will be to relay information to the race organizers at Riverside Restaurant about the first and last runners for each race as they pass the various support stops. If a given support stop runs out of supplies or needs any special assistance, we can relay that information as well. In the unfortunate event that a runner has an issue and may need medical attention, we can directly radio our base station where emergency medical personnel will be stationed and can respond immediately. In all of these cases, all race volunteers will be able to hear what is going on in real time without the delays that result from relaying messages.”
Raiche hopes that everything goes off without a hitch and the partnership between the amateur radio club and the New River Marathon can continue to grow into the future.
“Our club is eagerly looking forward to this event, meeting and working with the other race volunteers, and making a positive difference so that we will be invited back again next year and in the years after that,” he said.
