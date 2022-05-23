The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 16
Anne H. Herrick, 75, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, failure to heed light and siren and driving with expired registration card or tag. Herrick is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Shon D. Ramseur, 36, of Sugar Grove, was charged with not paying child support. Ramseur is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 cash bond.
John L. Roark, 51, of Creston, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Roark was released on May 16 under a $500 secured bond.
Benjamin N. Tirado, 64, of Lansing, was charged with a parole violation. Tirado was released on May 19.
David M. Tuttle, 49, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance. Tuttle was released on May 16 under a $1,500 secured bond.
May 17
Cody S. Flanagan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and simple assault. Flanagan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
May 18
Jack L. Treadway, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Treadway was released on May 19 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 19
Eric H. Burns, 41, of Piney Creek, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Burns is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $28,000 secured bond.
May 20
Blake C. Huffman, 27, of Crumpler, was charged with probation violation and not paying child support. Huffman was released on May 20 under a $7,500 secured bond and a $400 cash bond.
William P. Maxwell, 52, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Maxwell was released on May 20 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Roger G. Ray, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Ray was released on May 20 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Bernie C. Roten, 48, of Fleetwood, was charged with not paying child support. Roten was released on May 20 under a $199.88 secured bond.
May 21
Selvin R. Ramos, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with no license. Ramos was released on May 21 under a $2,000 secured bond.
May 22
Timothy D. Eastridge, 41, of Warrensville, was charged with probation violation. Eastridge was released on May 22 under a $4,500 secured bond.
Glenna C. Greer, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with probation violation. Greer was released on May 22 under a $4,500 secured bond.
