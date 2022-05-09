The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 2
Virginia M. Bellanca, 51, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Bellanca was released on May 3 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Monica L. Comer, 60, of Fleetwood, was charged with felony larceny, probation violation and misuse of the 911 system. Comer is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $42,500 secured bond.
Kelly L. Graff, 41, of Warrensville, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Graff is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $11,500 secured bond.
Charles L. Hamm, 56, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving with a fictitious/altered registration card/title/tag. Hamm was released on May 3 under a $5,000 secured bond.
May 3
Dennis L. Lyalls, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and first degree trespassing. Lyalls was released on May 3 under a $17,500 secured bond.
Charles L. Ruland, 65, of West Jefferson, was charged with a sex offender residence violation. Ruland is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
May 4
Tony A. Bellanca, 42, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female. Bellanca was released on May 4 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
John C. Severt, 53, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Severt was released on May 4 under a $1,500 secured bond.
May 5
Derek W. Penley, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Penley was released on May 5 under a $750 secured bond.
Dustin A. Quick, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny of a firearm. Quick was released on May 5 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Melissa M. Shephard-Crane, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with school attendance law violation and failure to pay monies. Shephard-Crane was released on May 5 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 6
Paula E. Manchester, 63, of Grassy Creek, was charged with driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Manchester was released on May 6 under a $750 secured bond.
Portirio C. Reyes, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while impaired, failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license, failure to appear on a charge of providing fictitious/false information to an officer, failure to appear on a charge of possession/selling non-tax paid alcohol and probation violation. Reyes is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Dale P. Yeoman, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license. Yeoman was released on May 6 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
May 7
Michael R. McCoy, 53, of Lansing, was charged with first-degree statutory sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child. McCoy is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
May 8
Cristian Calderon, 19, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Calderon was released on May 8.
Phillip A. McCraw, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation. McCraw is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Wesley S. Pennington, 27, of Lansing, was charged with communicating threats. Pennington is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $538 cash bond.
Jared A. Turnmire, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Turnmire was released on May 8 under a $170.53 cash bond.
