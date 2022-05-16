The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 9
Monica T. Miller, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and attempted breaking and entering a building. Miller was released on May 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 10
Christopher T. Haynes, 23, of High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Haynes was released on May 10 under a $750 secured bond.
Jacob H. Holms, 23, of Beech Mountain, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holms was released on May 11 under a $500 secured bond.
Hunter L. Luther, 24, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license, failure to appear on a charge of driving with no insurance, failure to appear on a charge of driving with a fictitious/altered registration card/tag and failure to appear on a charge of driving with no registration. Luther was released on May 10 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Joshua P. McConkey, 29, of Todd, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana great than one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. McConkey was released on May 11 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Victoria M. Shaw, 27, of Beech Mountain, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Shaw was released on May 11 under a $1,500 secured bond.
May 11
Bobby G. Gilreath, 34, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Gilreath was released on May 12 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Katlynn M. Stover, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, resisting a public officer and not paying child support. Stover is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $11,000 secured bond and a $200 cash bond.
May 12
Phillip R. Bare, 38, of Boomer, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bare was released on May 13 under a $2,500 secured bond.
May 13
Ashley E. Laws, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Laws was released on May 14 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Emmanuel M. Pennington, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and felony probation violation. Pennington is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
May 14
Ashley N. Clark, 37, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating an anti-shoplifting device and resisting a public officer. Clark is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Edison R. Holman, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and a parole violation. Holman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Gregory S. Newsome, 45, of Roanoke Rapids, was charged with aiding/abetting larceny, first-degree trespassing and driving with a revoked license. Newsome is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael F. Skinner, 57, of Miami, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats. Skinner was released on May 14 under a written promise to appear in court.
Santana T. Weaver, 26, of Lansing, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Weaver was released on May 14 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
May 15
Robert D. Cox, 40, of Lansing, was charged with simple assault. Cox is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas J. Hamm, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with probation violation. Hamm is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Pamela A. Murphy, 63, of Crumpler, was charged with breaking and/or entering, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. Murphy is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
