The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 5
Michael D. Blevins, 46, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female. Blevins was released on April 8 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Brandi J. Creed, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Creed was released on April 5 under a $350 cash bond.
Brandon E. Jones, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Jones was released on April 5 on a written promise to appear.
Thomas F. Jones, 27, of Whitetop, Virginia, was charged with eight counts of felony probation violation. Jones is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $55,000 secured bond.
Eric J. Livengood, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Livengood was released on April 5 under a $15,000 secured bond.
April 6
Scott M. Rash, 52, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Rash was released on April 6 under a $1,000 secured bond.
April 7
Amber L. Holman, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Holman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Anthony D. Phipps, 32, of Crumpler, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Phipps is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
April 8
Johnny W. Carpenter, 45, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on charges of driving with no liability insurance and driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag. Carpenter was released on April 8 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Vickie M. Flanagan, 48, of Lansing, was charged with felony inciting a riot and simple assault. Flanagan was released on April 9 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Sarah M. Huskins, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Huskins was released on April 8 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Wayne Jackson, 62, of Boone, was charged with assault on a female and failure to pay monies. Jackson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $438 secured bond.
David W. May, 52, of Warrensville, was charged with violation of unsupervised probation. May was released on April 8 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Kevin G. Neal, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Neal is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond.
Jeffery D. Rhodes, 33, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Rhodes is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
April 9
David M. Bennett, 31, of Lansing, was charged with not paying child support. Bennett was released on April 9 under a $240 cash bond.
Dakota S. Combs, 25, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Combs was released on April 9 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Nathaniel J. Mash, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving with wanton disregard. Mash was released on April 9.
Jacob A. Roten, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor probation violation, driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving with a fictitious/altered title/tag/registration card. Roten is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 unsecured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Margarita M. Sayra, 34, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while impaired. Sayra was released on April 9 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Steven A. Turner, 45, of Laurel Springs, was charged with school attendance law violation. Turner was released on April 10 under a $368 cash bond.
April 10
Adriane D. Hamby, 41, of Taylorsville, was charged with failure to appear on two counts of not paying child support. Hamby is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,120 cash bond.
Jack L. Treadway, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with cyberstalking. Treadway was released on April 10.
April 11
Megan L. Maze, 25, of Crumpler, was charged with not paying child support. Maze is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $155 cash bond.
