The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 7
Russell D. Craven, 63, of Laurel Springs, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Craven was released on March 7 under a $3,500 unsecured bond.
Michael D. Long, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana greater than one-half ounce to 1.5 ounces. Long was released on March 10 under a $5,000 secured bond.
March 8
Beckie S. Ballard, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering and disorderly conduct in a public building. Ballard was released on March 8 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Amanda N. Coffey, 39, of Crumpler, was charged with probation violation. Coffey was released on March 8 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 44, of Creston, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Snyder was released on March 11 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Elijah K. Weaver, 36, of Laurel Springs, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, failure to appear on a charge of reckless driving with wanton disregard, two counts of failure to appear on driving with a revoked license, failure to appear on possession of marijuana paraphernalia and four counts of failure to appear on driving while impaired. Weaver was released on March 8 under a $6,000 secured bond.
March 9
Jesse J. Corum, 41, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired Corum was released on March 9 on a written promise to appear.
Michael S. Myers, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance , two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of marijuana paraphernalia. Myers was released on March 10 under a $7,500 secured bond.
March 10
Jacob A. Roten, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear on a charge of probation violation. Roten was released on March 10 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Scott, 29, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of reckless driving with wanton disregard. Scott was released on March 10 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jacob T. Whittington, 26, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Whittington was released on March 10 under a $1,000 secured bond.
March 11
Michael W. Brown, 56, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, failure to pay monies, failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license and failure to appear on a charge of driving with no liability insurance. Brown is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $200 cash bond.
Vickie M. Flanagan, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault to inflict serious injury to a law enforcement, probation or parole officer, two counts of assault on a government official/employee, being intoxicated and disruptive, resisting a public officer, two counts of simple assault, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and assault to inflict serious injury. Flanagan was released on March 12 under a $43,500 secured bond.
Sidney J. Scott, 19, of Saltville, Virginia, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Scott was released on March 11 under a $750 secured bond.
Travis B. Walters, 34, of Grassy Creek, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order. Walters was released on March 11 under a $200 cash bond.
March 12
Beckie S. Ballard, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats and a probation violation. Ballard is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $32,500 secured bond.
Christopher L. Farmer, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with non-support of a child. Farmer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,262 cash bond.
Kelsey L. Malafronti, 28, of Lansing, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Malafronti was released on March 12 under a $328 secured bond.
Rebecca D. McCabe, 35, of Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. McCabe was released on March 12 under a $1,525 secured bond.
Jamie E. Walters, 38, of Grassy Creek was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Walters was released on March 12 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
March 13
Rene Castillo-Martin, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charged of driving while impaired and failure to appear on a charge of violation of unsupervised probation. Castillo-Martin is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jessica L. Rash-Phillips, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Rash-Phillips was released on March 13 under a $200 cash bond.
