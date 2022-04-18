The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 11
Waylon R. Foster, 38, of Lansing, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Foster is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Christopher D. Gwyn, 40, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with not paying child support. Gwyn is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond.
William R. Hudler, 56, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Hudler was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
April 12
Thomas E. Nelson, 34, of Apex, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny of a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, failure to maintain lane control and two counts of probation violation. Nelson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,500 secured bond.
Robert A. Porter, 31, of Lillington, was charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Porter is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
April 13
Landon N. Boggs, 23, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. Boggs was released on April 17 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Camie N. Ramos, 34, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Ramos was released on April 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
April 14
Jessica L. Darden, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and larceny by merchant code fraud. Darden was released on April 16 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Matthew S. Duncan, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating a component of an anti-shoplifting control device and misdemeanor larceny. Duncan was released on April 17 under a $4,000 secured bond.
Marlin L. Hess, 64, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Hess is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
Victor A. Lay, 49, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Lay was released on April 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Kaitlin R. Mono, 30, of Apex, was charged with possession of heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Mono is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $375,000 secured bond.
Christy L. Nelson, 37, of Apex, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA, resisting a public officer and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance. Nelson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $375,450 secured bond.
Mitchell D. Osborne, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Osborne was released on April 14 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Joshua A. Taylor, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was released on April 15 under a $2,000 secured bond.
April 15
Dustin R. Lacey, 26, of Mountain City, was charged with second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny and larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating a component of an antishoplifting control device. Lacey was released on April 16 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sean Mark Stamper, 37, of Lansing, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflict serious injury. Stamper was released on April 15 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Kimberly A. Stuart, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Stuart was released on April 15 under a written promise to appear in court.
April 16
Elijah A. Bledsoe, 27, of Todd, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Bledsoe was released on April 16 under a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Calvin E. Greer, 37, of Creston, was charged with not paying child support. Greer was released on April 16 under a $120 cash bond.
Kristen N. Spears, 27, of Todd, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Spears was released on April 16 under a $303 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.