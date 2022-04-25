The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 19
Matthew D. Coldiron, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with being habitual felon. Coldiron is currently being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Joseph L. Norris, 31, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while impaired and failure to appear on a charge of probation violation. Norris is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center uner a $1,285.50 cash bond.
Cory D. Rash, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with a parole violation. Rash was released on April 21.
Jameson P. Ward, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Ward was released on April 19 under a $1,000 secured bond.
April 20
James F. Lewis, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license and failure to appear on a charge of driving with no vehicle insurance. Lewis is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $450 secured bond.
Eric J. Osborne, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Osborne is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
April 21
Robert W. Brown, 29, of Lansing, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a probation violation. Brown is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,500 secured bond.
Israel D. Daughtery, 41, of Creston, was charged with possession or attempted possession of a firearm by a person subject to a domestic violence protection order. Daughtery was released on April 21 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Cody S. Flanagan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of assault on a female and failure to appear on a charge of simple assault. Flanagan was released on April 21 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Rolando Garcia, 19, of Laurel Springs, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Garcia was released on April 21 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Debbie J. Miller, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. Miller was released on April 21 under a $3,500 unsecured bond.
Linda K. Roten, 61, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny and aiding and abetting larceny. Roten was released on April 21. Bond information is unavailable.
April 22
Christopher S. Lenihan, 33, of Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lenihan is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $16,500 secured bond.
Douglas R. Owen, 46, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Owen was released on April 22 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Christopher B. Wise, 35, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of injury to personal property. Wise was released on April 23 under a $550 secured bond.
April 23
Kelly W. Miller, 38, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a government official/employee and resisting a public officer. Miller is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
April 24
Donald H. Adams, 55, of Piney Creek, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Adams was released on April 24 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Dallas R. Arnold, 43, of Mountain City, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, and a probation violation. Arnold is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Clinton T. Bown, 24, of Mountain City, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bown was released on April 24 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
James P. Church, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Church was released on April 24. Bond information is unavailable.
