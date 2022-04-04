The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 28
Michael D. Blevins, 46, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Blevins was released on March 29 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Jessica L. Darden, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Darden was released on March 28 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Kimberly B. Lackey, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of felony probation violation out of the county. Lackey is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Angel M. Severt, 49, of West Jefferson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Severt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $950 secured bond.
March 29
Teresa G. Fink, 42, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear on two counts of being intoxicated and disruptive and failure to appear on a charge of resisting a public officer. Fink is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jeremy D. Snyder, 44, of Creston, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to pay monies. Snyder was released on April 3 under a $6,000 secured bond and a $553 cash bond.
March 30
Robert Z. Bratton, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bratton is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Sharon A. McCoy, 57, of Creston, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy was released on March 30 under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 31
Maria I. Garcia, 41, of Sparta, was charged with failure to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny and failure to pay monies. Garcia was released on April 1 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua D. Maine, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Maine is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $9,000 secured bond.
April 1
Cody S. Flanagan, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Flanagan was released on April 1 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Meghan D. Macemore, 26, of Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and failure to pay monies. Macemore is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $687 secured bond.
April 2
Joseph D. Holcombe, 60, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Holcombe was released on April 2 under a $25,000 secured bond.
April 4
Phillip A. McCraw, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. McCraw is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,374.25 secured bond.
