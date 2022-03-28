The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 21
Brian A. Dishman, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and probation violation. Dishman is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $26,000 secured bond.
March 22
Richard K. Bumgarner, 68, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Bumgarner was released on March 22 under a $500 secured bond.
Charles G. Stephens, 59, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Stephens was released on March 24 under a $500 secured bond.
Jimmy A. Worley, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Allen was released on March 23 under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 23
Austin B. Maine, 19, of Lansing, was charged with failure to appear on a speeding violation. Maine was released on March 23 under a $500 secured bond.
Ivan H. Moore, 33, of Lansing, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony probation violation and two counts of probation violation. Moore is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $85,000 secured bond.
Justin C. Stuart, 39, of Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Stuart was released on March 23 under a $500 unsecured bond.
March 24
Jackie D. Royall, 44, of Creston, was charged with two counts of failure to appear on charges of making harassing phone calls and two counts of failure to appear on charges of communicating threats. Royall was released on March 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
March 25
Kenneth L. Oliver, 57, of Mountain City, was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a place for use/sale of a controlled substance. Oliver was released on March 25 under a $15,000 unsecured bond.
March 26
Stacey L. Bowlin, 41, of Jefferson was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of failure to appear on charges of breaking and entering, habitual breaking and entering, felony larceny and attempted breaking or entering a building. Bowlin is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Krystal L. Ibrahim, 39, of Hayes, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Hayes is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Chad S. Weddle, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, larceny by merchant product code fraud, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and resisting a public officer. Weddle is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
March 27
Destiny M. Smith, 28, of Warrensville, was charged with felony probation violation, driving with a revoked license, misdemeanor larceny and probation violation. Smith is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $133,000 secured bond.
March 28
Angel M. Severt, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Severt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $950 secured bond.
