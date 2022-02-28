The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 22
James S. Bledsoe, 53, of Todd, was charged with not paying child support. Bledsoe is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $700 secured bond.
Gena M. Ellison, 53, of Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Ellison is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Robert S. Melcher, 25, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Melcher was released on Feb. 23 under a $5,500 secured bond.
Feb. 23
Edward C. Baker, 52, of Sparta, was charged with probation violation. Baker was released on Feb. 24 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Kymberly M. Boggs, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation and school attendance law violation. Boggs was released on Feb. 23 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Joseph R. Plasky, 45, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Plasky was released on Feb. 23 under a $750 secured bond.
Feb. 24
Jason K. Boggs, 42, of Helton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Boggs is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Eric H. Burns, 41, of Piney Creek, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. Burns is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Robert G. Eggers Jr., 58 of Vilas, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Eggers was released on Feb. 25 under a $30,000 secured bond.
Sarah M. Huskins, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with violation of unsupervised probation and driving while impaired. Huskins was released on Feb. 24 under a $750 secured bond.
Lora O. Thompson, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Thompson was released on Feb. 25 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Feb. 26
Mathew D. Barr, 23, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of an open container and possession of a concealed gun while consuming alcohol. Barr was released on Feb. 26.
Bobby A. Pennington Jr., 43, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Pennington was released on Feb. 26.
Jeffrey S. Revis, 35, of Piney Creek, was charged with cyberstalking. Revis was released on Feb. 26 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Lisa J. Trent, 50, of White Top, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Trent was released on Feb. 26 under a $3,500 unsecured bond.
Feb. 27
Zachary W. Billings, 30, of Wilkesboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, school attendance law violation, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, first-degree trespassing, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Billings is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $27,203 secured bond.
