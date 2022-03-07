The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 28
Shawn L. Brannon, 38 of Zionville, was charged with a probation violation. Brannon is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
March 1
Troy S. Latham, 42, of Creston, was charged with driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Latham was released on March 1 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Chad S. Weddle, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of breaking and/or entering, 11 counts of damaging a coin/currency machine, nine counts of breaking a coin/currency machine, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property from a construction site, possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, larceny after breaking and entering and first-degree trespassing. Weddle is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $70,000 secured bond.
March 2
Kevin L. Dishman, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with 14 counts of failure to appear on charges of driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with no registration and driving with a fictitious/altered registration card/tag. Dishman was released on March 2 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Blake C. Huffman, 27, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of failure to appear on charges of driving while impaired and misdemeanor probation violation. Huffman was released on March 2 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Samuel P. Pack Jr., 42, of Crumpler, was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, simple assault, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. Pack is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
March 3
Harold L. Church II, 52, of Laurel Springs was charged with possession of marijuana greater than one-half ounce to 1.5 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and possession of a firearm violating a domestic violence protection order. Church is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $32,000 secured bond.
Gary L. Mahala, 41, of Creston, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of cruelty to animals. Mahala was released on March 3 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Barry T. Osborne, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear. Osborne was released on March 3 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Angel M. Mullins Severt, 49, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of not paying child support. Severt is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $250 secured bond and a $250 cash bond.
March 4
Robin A. Burns, 42, of Warrensville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear on charges of a canceled/revoked/suspended tag and driving with no insurance. Burns was released on March 4 under a $6,000 secured bond.
John O. Johnson, 38, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Johnson was released on March 4 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Joshua R. Powers, 39, of Crumpler, was charged with eight counts of failure to appear on charges of driving with no license, failure to display registration plate, fictitious/altered registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving with no registration. Powers was released on March 4 under a $1,000 secured bond.
March 5
Adam N. Campbell, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and resisting a public officer. Campbell is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $8,000 secured bond.
March 6
Joseph W. Arck, 45, of Drexel, North Carolina, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflict serious injury and driving with a revoked license. Arck is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $52,500 secured bond.
March 7
Michael D. Long, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana greater than one-half ounce to 1.5 ounces. Long is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.